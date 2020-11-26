November 27, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results November 26

November 26, 2020

FALLS CITY S. (G2), CD, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 11-26.
1—ENVOUTANTE, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $120,280.
3—Bonny South, f, 3, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $38,800.
2—Another Broad, m, 5, Include–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($340,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Farfellow Farm, Ltd, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $19,400.
Also Ran: Our Super Freak, Smooth With a Kick, Over Thinking, Market Rumor, Cash Out.
Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
Margins: 6, 3HF, HD.
Odds: 2.60, 0.80, 24.70.
 
RED CARPET H. (G3), DMR, $102,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 11-26.
4— ORGLANDES (FR), f, 4, Le Havre (IRE)–Influence (FR), by Dansili (GB). (75,000EUR ’17 ARQOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-S A Franklin Finance & Elisabeth Vidal, T-Chad Brown, J-Irad Ortiz Jr., $60,000.
5—Going to Vegas, f, 3, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $20,000.
10— Quick (GB), f, 4, Olympic Glory (IRE)–The Giving Tree (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (13,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 32,000gns ’19 TATHIT). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd. (GB), $12,000.
Also Ran: Colonial Creed, Blame Debbie, Aunt Lubie, California Kook, Never Be Enough (GB), Hollywood Girl, Woodfin.
Winning Time: 2:15 4/5 (fm)
Margins: HF, 1, NK.
Odds: 1.10, 15.70, 8.10.
 

