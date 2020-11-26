North American Graded Stakes Results November 26

RED CARPET H. (G3), DMR, $102,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 11-26.

4—

ORGLANDES (FR), f, 4, Le Havre (IRE)–Influence (FR), by Dansili (GB). (75,000EUR ’17 ARQOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-S A Franklin Finance & Elisabeth Vidal, T-Chad Brown, J-Irad Ortiz Jr., $60,000.

5—

Going to Vegas, f, 3, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $20,000.

10—

Quick (GB), f, 4, Olympic Glory (IRE)–The Giving Tree (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (13,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 32,000gns ’19 TATHIT). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd. (GB), $12,000.

Also Ran: Colonial Creed, Blame Debbie, Aunt Lubie, California Kook, Never Be Enough (GB), Hollywood Girl, Woodfin.

Winning Time: 2:15 4/5 (fm)

Margins: HF, 1, NK.