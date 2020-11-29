North American Graded Stakes Results November 29

FALL HIGHWEIGHT H. (G3), AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-29.

5—

SHARE THE RIDE, g, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Belle of the Hall, by Graeme Hall. ($175,000 2017 FTFMAR). O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Antonio Arriaga, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.

6—

Stan the Man, g, 6, Broken Vow–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($82,000 ’14 KEENOV; $150,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, B-Emma Quinn, Dermot Quinn, Scott Pierce &Debbie Pierce (KY), $20,000.

4—

Absentee, c, 4, Fed Biz–Truant, by Gone West. ($85,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Tribecca, Drafted, Arch Cat, Majestic Dunhill.

Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, HD, NO.