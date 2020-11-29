North American Graded Stakes Results November 29

|MATRIARCH S. (G1), DMR, $301,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 11-29.
|6—
|VIADERA (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Sacred Shield (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.
|4—
|Blowout (GB), f, 4, Dansili (GB)–Beauty Parlour (GB), by Deep Impact (JPN). (450,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (GB), $60,000.
|5—
|Juliet Foxtrot (GB), m, 5, Dansili (GB)–Kilo Alpha (GB), by King’s Best. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Sharing, Maxim Rate, Tamahere (FR), She’s Our Charm, Bodhicitta (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HF, NK.
|Odds: 5.40, 4.70, 5.90.
|CECIL B. DEMILLE S. (G3), DMR, $103,000, 2YO, 1MT, 11-29.
|4—
|BEER CAN MAN, c, 2, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|9—
|Caisson, c, 2, War Front–Curvy (GB), by Galileo (IRE). ($340,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Sarah Kelly, B-Rhinestone Bloodstock (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Commander Khai, c, 2, Twirling Candy–Walloon, by Alphabet Soup. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Ebeko (IRE), Big Fish, Party Game (IRE), Royal Prince, Cotopaxi (IRE), Harlan Estate, Coastal Kid, Wootton Asset (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1, HD.
|Odds: 19.60, 6.10, 16.00.
|FALL HIGHWEIGHT H. (G3), AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-29.
|5—
|SHARE THE RIDE, g, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Belle of the Hall, by Graeme Hall. ($175,000 2017 FTFMAR). O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Antonio Arriaga, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|6—
|Stan the Man, g, 6, Broken Vow–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($82,000 ’14 KEENOV; $150,000 ’15 FTKJUL). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, B-Emma Quinn, Dermot Quinn, Scott Pierce &Debbie Pierce (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Absentee, c, 4, Fed Biz–Truant, by Gone West. ($85,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Tribecca, Drafted, Arch Cat, Majestic Dunhill.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HD, NO.
|Odds: 1.60, 4.10, 7.80.
Leave a Reply