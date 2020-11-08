November 9, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results November 8

November 8, 2020

NASHUA S. (G3), AQU, $100,000, 2YO, 1M, 11-8.
4— PICKIN’ TIME, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Born to Royalty, by King of Kings (IRE). O-John Bowers, Jr, B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Trevor McCarthy, $55,000.
1— Ten for Ten, c, 2, Frosted–Summer Vacation, by Eskendereya. ($410,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-George Krikorian (KY), $20,000.
5— Isolate, c, 2, Mark Valeski–Tranquil Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $12,000.
Also Ran: Nova Rags, Civil War, Irish Honor, Spectatorless.
Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, 10 1/4, 1 3/4.
Odds: 9.50, 1.35, 2.15.

