North American Maiden Winners November 10

Flatter–Aurora Prospect by Arch; PEYTON ELIZABETH, f, 2, PRX, Msw, 11-10, 1m 70y, 1:45 4/5. B-Heather M. Takahashi (KY.). $155,000 ’19 FTKJUL.

Liam’s Map–Jazz Jam (GB) by Pivotal (GB); COMPASS POINT, g, 2, IND, Msw, 11-10, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Chris S. Hancock (IN.). $15,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Marking–Wildcat Diva by Forest Wildcat; SPEEDY WILDCAT, f, 2, ZIA, Msw, 11-10, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM.). *1/2 to Liberty Lover (MSW$356,917).

Alpha–Eliana Querida by Candy Ride (ARG); GRANDPA JIM, g, 3, MNR, Mcl 7500, 11-9, 1m, 1:47 . B-Hidden lake Farm, LLC (NY.). $1,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Archwarrior–On Stride by Ghostly Moves; STRAY ARROW, f, 3, ZIA, Mcl 25000, 11-10, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Fred Alexander (NM.).

Astrology–Awesome Alexa by Awesome Again; STARGAZER LILY, f, 3, IND, Mcl 10000, 11-10, 1m, 1:45 . B-Mimicry Partnership (IN.).

Bob’s Star–Antagoniz’em by Bertrando; MELTDOWN, g, 3, IND, Msw, 11-10, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-South River Ranch Inc. (IN.).

Harbor the Gold–Outrageous Belle by In Excess (IRE); COWLITZ, f, 3, GRP, Moc 20000, 11-9, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Eric Jensen (WA.).

Majesticperfection–Renagade Ruby by El Corredor; RUBY’S RUSH, f, 3, MNR, Mcl 4000, 11-9, 5f, 1:01 4/5. B-Black Rushin’ Farm (MA.).

Micromanage–Tazmon by Maria’s Mon; SHES EUPHORIC, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 11-10, 1m 70y, 1:48 . B-Christopher Shelli (NY.). $15,000 ’18 KEEJAN.