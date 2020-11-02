North American Maiden Winners November 2

|Alsono–Lauren Lynn by Hadif; LOPIN JOE, c, 2, ZIA, Mcl 10000, 11-2, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Frank Richardson & Mooring (NM.). *1/2 to Thunder Dome (MSW$635,373). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE
|Mank–Dancin for Dellana by Whywhywhy; DANCE SHOES, f, 2, CTM, Mcl 7500, 11-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-James K. McFadyen (AB.).
|Protonico–Tenaha by El Corredor; EL SOBREVIVIENTE, c, 2, IND, Msw, 11-2, 1m, 1:40 . B-Jacob Nance & Gunter Farms (KY.).
|Run Away and Hide–Perfect Landing by Frost Giant; PERFECT HIDEAWAY, f, 2, PRX, Msw, 11-2, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-Thomas G McClay & Dennis Sweigart (PA.).
|Abstraction–Island Shine by Hennessy; ISLE BE GABBY, f, 3, ZIA, Mcl 7500, 11-2, 1m 70y, 1:44 . B-Mason Meadows (NM.).
|Poseidon’s Warrior–Libby’sluckycharm by Benny the Bull; MAGICALLYDELICIOUS, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 11-2, 1m 70y, 1:46 3/5. B-Ruben Valdes (FL.). $4,000 ’18 OBSOCT.
|Concord Point–Blu Vapor by Fast Ferdie; VAPOR POINT, g, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 11-2, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Tracey J. Wisner & Blair F. Wisner (IN.).
|Divine Park–Flashy Dream by Bold N’ Flashy; AZLYNN’S DREAMER, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 10000, 11-2, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY.).
