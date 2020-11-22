North American Maiden Winners November 22

Boisterous–Carrie Rose by Old Topper; JOE DON LOONEY, g, 2, DMR, Mcl 50000, 11-22, 6f, 1:11 . B-Nick Alexander (CA.).

Competitive Edge–Catticus by Bluegrass Cat; BOB’S EDGE, g, 2, CD, Msw, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Westwind Farms (KY.).

Hard Spun–Taylor Street by Street Sense; POLISHED GEM, f, 2, CD, Mcl 40000, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:19 4/5. B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY.).

Hunt Crossing–Tor by Rock Slide; SPURN, c, 2, CT, Msw, 11-21, 4 1/2f, :54 1/5. B-Ronald R. Kilbourne (WV.).

Into Mischief–Beach Walk by Distorted Humor; LIFE IS GOOD, c, 2, DMR, Msw, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:15 2/5. B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc. (KY.). $525,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Jess’s Dream–Countess Kelly by Kipper Kelly; TERRY’S DREAM, f, 2, GPW, Mcl 40000, 11-22, 7f, 1:24 4/5. B-Versatile Thoroughbreds LLC (FL.).

Malibu Moon–Savvy Sassy by Street Sense; BRATTLE HOUSE, f, 2, AQU, Msw, 11-22, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Oak Bluff Stables LLC & Christophe Clement (NY.). $775,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Nyquist–Explainable by Dynaformer; DERBY QUEST, f, 2, DMR, Mcl 80000, 11-22, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.). $25,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Old Forester–Thats Our Princess by Curlin; PERFECT CRIME, g, 2, WO, Msw, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON.). C$72,000 ’19 ONTNOV.

Orb–Aunt Henny (G3$251,351), by Hennessy; EXTRORBINAIRE, c, 2, MNR, Msw, 11-22, 1m, 1:45 2/5. B-Jon L. Starr (KY.). $7,000 ’18 KEENOV; $35,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Quality Road–Romantic Frolic by Vindication; ROAD TO ROMANCE, f, 2, WO, Msw, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Hidden Brook Farm & Steven Friedfertig (KY.). $220,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Shanghai Bobby–Beautiful Bliss by Limehouse; GAMING JACK, c, 2, LRL, Mcl 10000, 11-22, 7f, 1:25 2/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. William L. Pape (KY.). $2,500 ’19 FTMYRL.

Silent Name (JPN)–I Dream of Dixie by Dixieland Band; GALVASTON, c, 2, WO, Moc 40000, 11-22, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-C. Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON.).

Strong Mandate–Secret Congrats by Congrats; TIZ MANDATE, c, 2, LRL, Msw, 11-22, 6f, 1:12 . B-Nancy C. Shuford (KY.). $20,000 ’19 KEESEP; $45,000 2020 FTMTYO.

The Visualiser–Gold N Shaft by Mineshaft; MAGIC MINDY, f, 2, RP, Mcl 20000, 11-21, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Center Hills Farm & Randy Blair (OK.). $9,200 ’19 OKCSUM. *1/2 to My Boy Jack(MG3$775,137).

To Honor and Serve–Kiss and a Peck by Othello; EL PIQUIN, g, 2, CD, Mcl 15000, 11-22, 6f, 1:14 . B-David Clay & Deborah Clay (KY.). $1,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Uncaptured–Hostility (MSW$401,829), by Devil His Due; THINKABOUTIT, g, 2, GPW, Mcl 50000, 11-22, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Marion G. Montanari (FL.). *1/2 to Brothersofthetime(G2P$276,502).

Wicked Strong–Palace Pier by Out of Place; BUENISIMO, g, 2, GPW, Mcl 25000, 11-22, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Pillar Property Services Inc. (KY.).

Algorithms–Askbut I Won’ttell (MG3$441,487), by Horse Chestnut (SAF); MY LIPS ARE SEALED, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 11-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 1/5. B-Team Block & Rich Ege (NY.). *1/2 to Don’task Don’ttell($277,871).

Danza–Still the Storm by Holy Bull; KUDURO, g, 3, WO, Mcl 10000, 11-21, 7f, 1:23 1/5. B-T.J. Loafman DVM (OK.). $14,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $50,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Golden Lad–Split It by Curlin; BOUND FOR BROADWAY, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 11-22, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD.). $15,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Into Mischief–West Riding by Tapit; VALLETTA, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 11-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 4/5. B-Juddmonte Farms Inc. (KY.). $65,000 2020 KEEHRA.

Leonnatus Anteas–Sarahs Rahy Dancer by Rahy; FRAT PARTY, g, 3, WO, Mcl 5000, 11-22, 7f, 1:25 3/5. B-Colebrook Farms (ON.).

Malibu Moon–Rising Tornado by Storm Cat; FINANCIAL ONE, f, 3, CD, Msw, 11-22, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Juddmonte Farms Inc. (KY.). *1/2 to Close Hatches(champion, $2,707,300) *1/2 to Lockdown(MG2P$445,900).

Mark Valeski–Keep the Source by Brother Derek; ON YOUR MARK, g, 3, CD, Mcl 20000, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:18 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $25,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Motovato–Can You Imagine by Fayregammo; MONEY PIT, g, 3, MNR, Mcl 7500, 11-22, 1m, 1:45 2/5. B-Kevin T Atwood & Jeff Moore (KY.).

Secret Circle–Tara Brooch by Montbrook; CHARMED ONE, f, 3, RP, Mcl 20000, 11-21, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Delores Hays (KY.). $42,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Shakin It Up–Appealing Jewel by Saint Ballado; WHOA BLACK BETTY, f, 3, CT, Msw, 11-21, 6 1/2f, 1:20 3/5. B-Lance B. Frederick, Todd Frederick & Phoenix Farm and Racing LLC (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Super Saver–Puddy Tap by Tapit; UNBURNT, f, 3, HAW, Mcl 16000, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-Robert E. Low & Lawana L. Low (KY.). $25,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Tizway–Katz Me If You Can (G2$410,947), by Storm Cat; KATZ A DREAM, f, 3, GPW, Msw, 11-22, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Mississippi($285,371).

Will Take Charge–Stormy Tak by Stormy Atlantic; SAVE THE STORY, f, 3, DMR, Mcl 20000, 11-22, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-Pauleeanna Thoroughbreds (FL.). $22,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 ’18 BESAUG.

Cyclotron–Zilla by Stormy Atlantic; BRACE FOR IMPACT, g, 4, DMR, Msw, 11-21, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-Headley & Old English Rancho (CA.).

Grazen–Showtime Apollo by Decarchy; MASTER RYAN, g, 4, DMR, Msw, 11-22, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Philip D’Amato (CA.). *Full to Barbara Beatrice(MSW$357,256).