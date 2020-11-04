North American Maiden Winners November 4

Anchor Down–Divine Vow by Broken Vow; LIONESSOFBRITTANY, f, 2, GPW, Msw, 11-4, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.). $25,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Birdstone–Lira Lira by Canaveral; PRESTONSBIRD, c, 2, MNR, Msw, 11-4, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Cindy Harmon (KY.). *1/2 to Doble Fondo (champion in Panama).

Fast Anna–A P Pepper by A. P. Warrior; DON’TPASSTHEPEPPER, f, 2, ZIA, Msw, 11-4, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Roys Mansur (KY.).

Mshawish–Rahaf by Street Cry (IRE); RISKY REWARD, f, 2, CD, Msw, 11-4, 5fT, :58 2/5. B-Haras Bouquetot Sas (KY.). $32,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Noble Mission (GB)–Cruz to the Top by Distorted Humor; CHAO, c, 2, GPW, Mcl 40000, 11-4, 7 1/2fT, 1:32 1/5. B-Kinga Farm / W.S. Farish (KY.). $4,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $12,000 ’19 KEESEP; $17,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Notional–Midnightresolution by Capote; GOOSING, g, 2, IND, Msw, 11-4, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Duane Swingley (IN.).

Sky Kingdom–Believeinthemoment by Cat Thief; SUITE MADAM BLUE, f, 2, IND, Msw, 11-4, 5fT, :58 3/5. B-Susan Martin, Wes Martin, Brad McNulty & Lissa McNulty (KY.). $35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $85,000 2020 OBSSPR.

City Zip–Cape Cod Lady by Yonaguska; CABO DORADO, f, 3, CD, Mcl 15000, 11-4, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Somewhere Stables KY, LLC (KY.). $90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $55,000 ’18 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Branded Hand ($330,380).

Graydar–Asscher Rose by Dynaformer; GRAYS THE BAR, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 11-4, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-BHMFR, LLC (KY.).

Hampton Court (AUS)–Brief Contact by Bertrando; BUMBLE OF LOVE, f, 3, IND, Msw, 11-3, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Ledgelands LLC, Beatrice Ingham & Andrew C. Ritter (IN.).

Midnight Lute–Breakintheclouds by Broken Vow; GRITO DE PABLITO, g, 3, MNR, Mcl 4000, 11-4, 5 1/2f, 1:09 2/5. B-Millennium Farms & Midnight Lute Syndicate (KY.). $17,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Munnings–Ghost Galaxy by Ghostzapper; JAMIE’S WANDERLUST, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 11-4, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Edward A. Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY.). $70,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Palace Malice–Trophy Point by Lemon Drop Kid; CALLMESENORITA, f, 3, GPW, Mcl 10000, 11-4, 1m, 1:42 2/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.). $6,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Tapit–Jojo Warrior (G2$396,231), by Pioneerof the Nile; AJHAR, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 11-4, 1m 70y, 1:43 . B-WinStar Farm, LLC & Tapit Syndicate (KY.). $800,000 ’18 KEESEP.

The Factor–Storm Showers by Storm Cat; RAIN DANCE, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 11-3, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-W. S. Farish & Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY.). $200,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Vaquero–Arts by Royal Academy; BAINBRIDGE, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 11-4, 1m, 1:47 . B-Roger S. Braugh Jr. (OH.).

Zivo–Afleet Honey by Uncle Mo; LA CAFETERA, f, 3, MVR, Mcl 15000, 11-4, 1m, 1:43 4/5. B-Stable 63 LLC (NY.).

Brilliant Speed–Pinfish by Flatter; INDOCUMENTADO, g, 4, IND, Msw, 11-4, 1mT, 1:40 2/5. B-Luis Jurado (IN.).

English Channel–Spooky Kitten by Kitten’s Joy; MARGARET’S JOY, f, 4, CD, Msw, 11-4, 1mT, 1:38 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $25,000 ’17 KEESEP. *Full to Spooky Channel (G3$273,922).

Flatter–Regal Nurse ($301,245), by Monarchos; FLATTER ME SYDNEY, f, 4, MNR, Mcl 4000, 11-3, 5 1/2f, 1:10 2/5. B-Anthony J. Spinazzola (NY.).

Revoluta–Electric Lady by Exploit; MY GIRL COCO, f, 4, GRP, Mcl 10000, 11-3, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-James L. Munch (OR.).