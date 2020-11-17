North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 17

5—RUSSIAN INFLUENCE, f, 2, Into Mischief–My Peg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($120,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $41,850.7—Hungarian Princess, f, 2, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $13,950.8—Timeless Glory, f, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Classic Justice, by Bandini. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Wallace, John and Granitz, Anthony J, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $7,672.

MISS INDIANA S., IND, $75,000, 2YO, F, 1M 70Y, 11-17. Also Ran: Diamond Solitaire, Amazing Gal, America Rules, Pearl Tiara, Taperinea, Voodoo Justice, Fighting Zelda, Tuckyourtaleandrun, Big If True. Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft) Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, NK. Odds: 5.40, 0.80, 5.20.

4—LOOKIN AT JUSTICE, c, 2, Atreides–Traditionalist, by Aptitude. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $41,850.9—Sudden Shift, g, 2, Unbridled Express–Fashionably Cool, by Tiznow. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $13,950.5—Rockin All Night, g, 2, Pass Rush–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $7,672.