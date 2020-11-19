North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Nov. 19

10—PIEDI BIANCHI, m, 5, Overanalyze–Adore You, by Tactical Cat. ($60,000 ’15 KEENOV; $80,000 ’16 KEESEP; $80,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Oringer, Jay, Bick, Jack and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $55,800.7—Fireball Baby, f, 4, Noble’s Promise–Bubbles and Babies, by A.P. Indy. O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Rigney Racing LLC (IN), $18,600.3—Expect Indy, m, 7, Mr. Mabee–Jet n’ Expectation, by Valid Expectations. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Lake Shore Farm (IN), $10,230.

FRANCES SLOCUM S., IND, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-18. Also Ran: Drinkatthecreek, Magical Peapod, Pretty Assets, Unbridled Class, Copper Nickel, Mintchocolatechip, Obsolete, The Beauty’s Tale, Indian Feather. Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft) Margins: 7HF, HD, 2. Odds: 0.90, 4.70, 7.10.

6—STRONG TIDE, c, 3, English Channel–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $56,400.2—Uphold, g, 5, Lentenor–On the Point, by Point Given. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN), $18,800.3—Max Express, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $10,340.