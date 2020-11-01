North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 1

|CORONATION FUTURITY, WO, $187,620, 2YO, 1 1/8M, 11-1.
|8—
|STEPHEN, c, 2, Constitution–Naughty Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($75,000 ’19 KEESEP; $170,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $112,573.
|2—
|Tio Magico, c, 2, Uncle Mo–Magic Broomstick, by More Than Ready. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $37,524.
|4—
|Giant Waters, c, 2, Giant Gizmo–Green Waters, by Arch. O-Track West Racing Inc, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), $18,762.
|Also Ran: Master Spy, British Royalty, One Flint, Threefiftyseven, Flex.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.15, 6.40, 29.75.
|LET IT RIDE S., DMR, $81,500, 3YO, 1MT, 11-1.
|3—
|STRONGCONSTITUTION, c, 3, Constitution–Earlybird Road, by Cherokee Run. ($57,000 ’18 KEESEP; $220,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Roadrunner Racing and Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Abel Cedillo, $47,400.
|5—
|Heywoods Beach, c, 3, Speightstown–Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $15,800.
|2—
|Lane Way, c, 3, Into Mischief–Corderosa, by Aldebaran. ($550,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-MyRacehorsecom and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-GWTW Horses LLC (KY), $9,480.
|Also Ran: I’m Leaving You, Lure Him In, Goalie, Rookie Mistake, Margot’s Boy, Dominant Soul, Jammers Justice.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.60, 7.20, 2.00.
|CHELSEY FLOWER S., BEL, $80,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 11-1.
|4—
|INGRASSIA, f, 2, Medaglia d’Oro–Infanta Branca, by Henrythenavigator. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $44,000.
|8—
|Fluffy Socks, f, 2, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), $16,000.
|11—
|Tic Tic Tic Boom, f, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Miss Dolan’s Rose, by Judge T C. O-Timory Ridall, B-Anita Nesser & BHMFR, LLC (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Caldee, Mischievous Dream, Zeyaraat, Psychic Ability, Golden Voice.
|Winning Time: 1:52 (sf)
|Margins: NO, 7 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.25, 3.90, 24.25.
|PUMPKIN PIE S., BEL, $77,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-1.
|4—
|HONOR WAY, m, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Truth and Honor, by Yes It’s True. ($23,000 ’14 KEENOV; $77,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Saul J Kupferberg, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $44,000.
|2—
|Pacific Gale, m, 5, Flat Out–Pacific Whisper, by Forestry. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $72,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Tobey L Morton, B-Bally Breeders (KY), $16,000.
|6—
|Never Enough Time, f, 4, Munnings–What Time It Is, by Partner’s Hero. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Bronx Beauty, Gotham Gala.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4HF, 3HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.65, 5.80, 2.20.
|EL DORADO SHOOTER S., GG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-1.
|5—
|BAJA SUR, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Catalino Martinez, $45,000.
|1—
|Bettor Trip Nick, g, 3, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), $15,000.
|3—
|Ultimate Bango, g, 5, Uh Oh Bango–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Branch, William, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA), $9,000.
|Also Ran: No Longer Silent, Square Deal.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 11.50, 3.90.
|WEST VIRGINIA FUTURITY, CT, $68,525, 2YO, 7F, 10-31.
|4—
|YOUTHINKTHATSFUNNY, g, 2, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $41,115.
|1—
|Juba Did It, g, 2, Juba–Landon Did It, by Personal First. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Petty (WV), $13,705.
|6—
|Just Gets Better, g, 2, Juba–Windsor’s Punch, by Windsor Castle. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $6,853.
|Also Ran: Shutupn’kissme, Theladyistrue, Bernie the Gambler.
|Winning Time: 1:28 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.10, 9.70.
