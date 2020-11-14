North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 14

SOUTH OCEAN S., WO, $76,452, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-14.

2—

JILLI MARIE, f, 2, Dynamic Sky–Jilli’s Cape, by Cape Canaveral. (C$15,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Kevin Drew, B-Brian Wright (ON), T-Katerina Vassilieva, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $45,689.

3—

Dejas Too, f, 2, Ami’s Holiday–Unforgettable Too, by You and I. O-Donver Stable and Carroll, Josie, B-Donver Stable & Josie Carroll (ON), $15,230.

5—

Meet the Soprano, f, 2, Singing Saint–Onmywaytothetop, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Norse Ridge Farms (ON), $7,615.

Also Ran: Sunsprite, Red Equinox, Speedy Lynn, Silent Guroo, Absolute Privilege, Silent Sparkle.

Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, HF, 3/4.