North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 14

|DESI ARNAZ S., DMR, $100,500, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-14.
|7—
|ASTUTE, f, 2, Speightstown–Discerning, by Langfuhr. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Mike E. Smith, $60,000.
|5—
|Queengol, f, 2, Flashback–Nechez Dawn, by Indian Charlie. ($22,000 ’18 KEENOV; $90,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Saragol Stable Corp and Viana, Johana, B-John R Penn (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Heels Up, f, 2, Twirling Candy–Tale Untold, by Tale of the Cat. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP; $350,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-Two Stamps Stables (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Private Mission, Canoodling, Miss Costa Rica.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7HF, NO, HF.
|Odds: 5.10, 5.70, 10.40.
|NOTEBOOK S., AQU, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 11-14.
|4—
|EAGLE ORB, c, 2, Orb–Lady On Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $95,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|7—
|Blue Gator, c, 2, Liam’s Map–Candy Cat Can, by Langfuhr. ($80,000 ’18 FTNOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Morera Breeding and Racing,LLC (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Market Alert, g, 2, D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena, by Silver Deputy. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Horn of Plenty, Lookin for Trouble, Storm Shooter, Half Right.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 6 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 5.10, 1.40, 8.80.
|ARTIE SCHILLER S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 11-14.
|10—
|THERAPIST, g, 5, Freud–Lady Renaissance, by Smart Strike. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stable, LLC & C Clement (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|9—
|Valid Point, c, 4, Scat Daddy–Goldbud, by Buddha. ($140,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Ryan, Michael J, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Delaware (GB), c, 4, Frankel (GB)–Zatsfine (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Rinaldi, Clear Vision, Ninety One Assault, Hawkish, Ballagh Rocks.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (gd)
|Margins: NK, HD, HF.
|Odds: 3.15, 5.70, 3.30.
|SMART HALO S., LRL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-14.
|1—
|STREET LUTE, f, 2, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $60,000.
|2—
|Out of Sorts, f, 2, Dramedy–Dear to All, by Tale of the Cat. ($1,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-James A Justiss (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Be Sneaky, f, 2, Into Mischief–Bella Castani, by Big Brown. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Prodigy Doll, Swirling Dancer, Docs Seven, Donnybrook Girl, Supreme Blessing.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 3.00, 11.20.
|JAMES F. LEWIS III S., LRL, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 11-14.
|3—
|NO CENTS, c, 2, Goldencents–Faker, by Petionville. O-de Tomaso, Isabelle and Jones, Hope, B-Hope Jones & Isabelle de Tomaso (NJ), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Trevor McCarthy, $60,000.
|4—
|Dalton, c, 2, Kantharos–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Lugamo, c, 2, Chitu–Shegoestoeleven, by Service Stripe. ($9,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $25,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Lugamo Racing Stable LLC, B-Tanma Corp (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Texas Basin, Heir Port, Kenny Had a Notion, Singlino, Fearless Fly.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2 1/4, 3.
|Odds: 4.40, 3.00, 3.90.
|SOUTH OCEAN S., WO, $76,452, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-14.
|2—
|JILLI MARIE, f, 2, Dynamic Sky–Jilli’s Cape, by Cape Canaveral. (C$15,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Kevin Drew, B-Brian Wright (ON), T-Katerina Vassilieva, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $45,689.
|3—
|Dejas Too, f, 2, Ami’s Holiday–Unforgettable Too, by You and I. O-Donver Stable and Carroll, Josie, B-Donver Stable & Josie Carroll (ON), $15,230.
|5—
|Meet the Soprano, f, 2, Singing Saint–Onmywaytothetop, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Norse Ridge Farms (ON), $7,615.
|Also Ran: Sunsprite, Red Equinox, Speedy Lynn, Silent Guroo, Absolute Privilege, Silent Sparkle.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.20, 3.85, 11.50.
|SLIDE SHOW S., RP, $75,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 11-13.
|7—
|COURTLY, f, 2, Pollard’s Vision–Lady Noble, by Noble Causeway. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (OK), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $45,000.
|6—
|Ekati’s Hit, f, 2, Tale of Ekati–High Price Hit, by Concord Point. O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), $15,000.
|4—
|Long Gone Okie, f, 2, Excaper–Fine Okie, by Blumin Affair. O-Richter Family Trust, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Run Slewpy Run, Green Eyed Belle, Gotta See Red, Twilight Curfew.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (my)
|Margins: 4HF, 1 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 29.10, 2.50, 12.80.
|DON C. MCNEILL S., RP, $75,000, 2YO, 1M, 11-13.
|1—
|NUMBER ONE DUDE, g, 2, American Lion–Ebony Uno, by Macho Uno. O-Terry Westemeir, B-Terry J Westemeir (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Ezequiel Lara, $45,000.
|3—
|Eurochippygolfer, c, 2, Euroears–Lounge Lady, by Cuvee. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Danny R Caldwell (OK), $15,000.
|4—
|Winners Luck, g, 2, Itsmyluckyday–Wild Karen, by Wild Tale. ($21,000 ’19 OKCSUM). O-7 Cedars Farm LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Canonize, Euroexit, J B’s Legacy, Bear Den.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 6, 6 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 0.60, 10.00, 4.50.
|SILVER GOBLIN S., RP, $70,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 11-13.
|2—
|WELDER, g, 7, The Visualiser–Dance Softly, by Tiznow. O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $42,000.
|1—
|Fly to the Bank, g, 3, Euroears–Take It and Fly, by Kingkiowa. O-Juan Carlos Gallegos, B-James E Helzer (OK), $14,000.
|6—
|Quality Rocket, g, 6, Backstabber–Lady Cambridge, by King of Scat. O-M Gerald Ball, B-M Gerald Ball & Oteka Ann Ball (OK), $7,700.
|Also Ran: No Lak of Speed, Rockport Kat, Dominante.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (my)
|Margins: 5HF, 1, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.10, 14.10, 7.00.
|MILLIONS CLASSIC PREVIEW S., GPW, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-14.
|3—
|QUENANE, g, 6, Algorithms–Awesome Powers, by Awesome Again. O-IAB Stables and Fralick, Walter, B-P G Stables LLC (FL), T-Tamara L. Levy, J-Angel S. Arroyo, $37,200.
|2—
|Noble Drama, g, 5, Gone Astray–Queen Drama, by Burning Roma. O-Harold L Queen, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $12,000.
|1—
|Debbie’s Passion, c, 4, First Dude–Bernie’s Gold, by Hunting Hard. O-Raymond Mamone, B-Raymond Mamone (FL), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Garter and Tie, Red Crescent.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 2 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 27.80, 1.20, 1.90.
|JUVENILE FILLIES SPRINT S., GPW, $60,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-14.
|3—
|SHEA D SUMMER, f, 2, Summer Front–Empress of Gold, by Empire Maker. ($35,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Shea D Boy’s Stable, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $36,828.
|5—
|Briella, f, 2, Cajun Breeze–Clara Bow, by Way West (FR). O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), $11,880.
|1—
|Sky Proposal, f, 2, Liam’s Map–Siren Cove, by Montbrook. ($49,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Screen Door Stables, LLC, B-John David O’Farrell, J MichaelO’Farrell, Jr & William J Terrill (FL), $5,940.
|Also Ran: Special Princess, Royal Habibi, Speedy Fire.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (sy)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 5HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.00, 3.40, 3.10.
|MILLIONS SPRINT PREVIEW S., GPW, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-14.
|1—
|LEGAL DEAL, g, 3, Khozan–Legal Laura, by Wildcat Heir. O-Rosa, Michele and Sargent, Lawrence E, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Paco Lopez, $36,828.
|2—
|Jackson, c, 4, Kantharos–Deposit Only, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Pinchin, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), $11,880.
|3—
|With Verve, g, 3, Kantharos–With Elan, by Offlee Wild. O-Eric J Wirth, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), $5,940.
|Also Ran: Shivaree, As Seen On Tv, Vinnie Van Go.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: NO, 1HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 3.00, 7.30.
|JUVENILE SPRINT S., GPW, $60,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-14.
|7—
|POPPY’S PRIDE, g, 2, Khozan–Lovely Lexi, by With Distinction. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Jesus M. Rios, $36,084.
|2—
|Gatsby, c, 2, Brethren–Star Recruit, by Aldebaran. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $11,640.
|1—
|The Distractor, g, 2, Exclusive Quality–Wishful Melody, by Songandaprayer. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-J S Stables LLC and O’Connell, Kathleen, B-Charlie Runion (FL), $5,820.
|Also Ran: Real Talk, Advance Cash, C. P. A. Genius, Onemoretimearound, Tiz Handsome.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1HF, 4HF, NK.
|Odds: 4.00, 2.50, 5.90.
|MILLIONS DISTAFF S., GPW, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-14.
|2—
|TIZ POSSIBLE DEAR, m, 5, Prospective–Tiz Four, by Tiznow. ($10,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Addison Clare Silva Jr (FL), T-Peter R. Walder, J-Paco Lopez, $37,200.
|1—
|Sound Machine, f, 3, Into Mischief–Ava Pie, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Farm III (FL), $12,000.
|7—
|Ceci Valentina, f, 3, Prospective–Fort Carillon, by Runaway Groom. O-Jonathan I Green, B-Amalio Ruiz Lozano (FL), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Foxy Mischief, Heiressall.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2HF, 4 1/4, 7 3/4.
|Odds: 3.60, 1.30, 11.70.
Leave a Reply