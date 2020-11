North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 21

FROST KING S., WO, $76,806, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-20.

7—

RED RIVER REBEL, g, 2, Reload–Spani Lou, by Spaniard. O-Andrews, Denny and Northern Dawn Stables Inc, B-Denny Andrews & Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), T-Rachel Halden, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $45,900.

9—

Forest Survivor, c, 2, Old Forester–Bear’s Kitty Kitty, by Rockport Harbor. (C$13,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-John Carey (ON), $15,300.

3—

Candy Overload, g, 2, Reload–Mini Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Andrews, Denny, Northern Dawn Stables Inc and Cole, Krista Gail, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc & Denny Andrews (ON), $7,650.

Also Ran: All Canadian, Avoman, Dragon’s Brew, Souper Classy, De Only Solution, Blind Trust.

Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, 3/4, 1 1/4.