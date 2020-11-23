North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 23

STEEL VALLEY SPRINT S., MVR, $200,000, 3YO, 6F, 11-23.

1—

VERTICAL THREAT, c, 3, Tapiture–Viola Blew By, by Omega Code. ($50,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $100,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-MyRacehorsecom and Slam Dunk Racing, B-Albert Davis & Teresa Davis (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Heriberto Figueroa, $112,800.

13—

Williston Way, c, 3, Cigar Street–Distal Daughter, by Mister Phone (ARG). O-Thomas J Young, B-THOMAS J YOUNG (KY), $37,600.

2—

Flatter Me Please, c, 3, Flatter–Please Be Discreet, by Discreet Cat. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $65,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $18,800.

Also Ran: Night Time, Relentless Dancer, Chief Randel, Try Try Again, Jamaican Magic, Dark Oak, Nano, Scared Warior, Fore Left.

Winning Time: 1:10 (my)

Margins: 7HF, HD, 6HF.