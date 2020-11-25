North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 25

LOOKOUT S., DED, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-25.

9—

SAINTS N MUSKETS, m, 5, Musket Man–Laughing Saint, by Vindication. ($15,000 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Rodney J Verret, B-J E Jumonville Jr & Bunny Jumonville (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $36,000.

3—

Quikfast N Ahurry, f, 3, Closing Argument–Wynning Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $10,800.

8—

Schiff’s Corner, f, 3, Songandaprayer–Sarahsintomischief, by Into Mischief. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), $6,000.

Also Ran: Tenpins Tempo, She’s Gone d’Wild, Saber Cut, Veronica’s Dream, Smok’n Rita, Play Unified, Girl Thirsty.

Winning Time: 1:28 2/5 (wf)

Margins: 3 3/4, 1, 1HF.