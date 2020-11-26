North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 26

THANKSGIVING CLASSIC S., FG, $125,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-26.

2—

NITROUS, c, 4, Tapit–Speedinthruthecity, by City Zip. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Adam Beschizza, $78,750.

5—

Manny Wah, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Battlefield Angel, by Proud Citizen. ($175,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Susan Moulton, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Modo Tesio Equine, LLC (KY), $25,000.

8—

Mr Money Bags, g, 4, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $12,500.

Also Ran: Landeskog, Tringale, Bobby’s Wicked One.

Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, HF, 1.