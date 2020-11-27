North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 27

FIRST LADY S., MVR, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 11-27.

4—

WINDY LU WHO, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Luan Machado, $45,000.

10—

Edge of Night, f, 3, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.

9—

She’s Crafty, f, 3, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and Double Down Racing, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Heaven Sent Angel, Jersey Bounce, Speak Lightly, Diva Power, Calusa Queen, Nan’s Rose.

Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (gd)

Margins: NK, 3HF, 2 3/4.