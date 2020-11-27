North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 27

|GIO PONTI S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 11-27.
|10—
|CITY MAN, c, 3, Mucho Macho Man–City Scamper, by City Zip. ($20,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $185,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Searles, Peter and Searles, Patty, B-Moonstar Farm (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Junior Alvarado, $55,000.
|11—
|Bodecream, g, 3, Bodemeister–Call Mariah, by Dixie Union. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Repole Stable, B-Judy Hicks, Kathryn Nikkel & Sanford Robertson (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Price Talk, g, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Mayakoba, by War Chant. ($70,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Ajourneytofreedom, Basquiat, Me and Mr. C, Starting Over, Doc Boy, Reconvene, Sail At Sunrise.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: NO, 1, HD.
|Odds: 4.20, 9.80, 2.40.
|FOREVER TOGETHER S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 11-27.
|4—
|FEEL GLORIOUS (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Self Centred (GB), by Medicean (GB). (52,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 130,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Tango Uniform Racing LLC, B-Mrs E C Roberts (GB), T-Christophe Clement, J-Junior Alvarado, $55,000.
|12—
|Tapit Today, m, 5, Tapit–La Nez, by Storm Creek. ($180,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Starr, Kent and Starr, Sara, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Myhartblongstodady, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Platinum Paynter, Miss Teheran (IRE), Chaleur (GB), No Mo Lady, Sorrentina Lemon, Simplicity (FR), Story Time.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, NO, HD.
|Odds: 3.90, 1.35, 4.20.
|TREASURE CHEST S., DED, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 11-27.
|2—
|GIBBERISH, f, 3, Lea–Nippy, by Pulpit. ($230,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Ry Eikleberry, $60,000.
|4—
|Regal Beauty, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Book Review, by Giant’s Causeway. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Shes Our Fastest, m, 5, Oratory–Dawali, by Festival of Light. ($14,000 ’16 TEXAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Euerka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Queen Nekia, Suzie’s Dream, Yes Gorgeous, The Aurelia Factor.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 1.70, 8.90.
|CARDINAL H., MVR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-27.
|7—
|IT’S OFFICIAL, g, 3, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $45,000.
|1—
|Buckeye Bullet, g, 7, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), $15,000.
|4—
|Altissimo, g, 7, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Mo Dont No, Golden Money, Private Drive.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (gd)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 14.30, 1.40, 2.80.
|FIRST LADY S., MVR, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 11-27.
|4—
|WINDY LU WHO, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Luan Machado, $45,000.
|10—
|Edge of Night, f, 3, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $15,000.
|9—
|She’s Crafty, f, 3, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and Double Down Racing, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Heaven Sent Angel, Jersey Bounce, Speak Lightly, Diva Power, Calusa Queen, Nan’s Rose.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 3HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 10.40, 0.90, 6.00.
