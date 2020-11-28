North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 28

|FRANK Y. WHITELEY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 11-28.
|7—
|WHERESHETOLDMETOGO, g, 5, El Padrino–Undisputed Legend, by Domestic Dispute. ($7,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Ten Strike Racing, Kisber, Michael E and Black Cloud Racing Stable, LLC, B-David H Wade (MD), T-Brittany Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $60,000.
|11—
|Laki, g, 7, Cuba–Truthful Dutch, by Swear by Dixie. O-Hillside Equestrian Meadows, B-Tom Michaels & Lorna Baker (MD), $20,000.
|12—
|Bybee, g, 4, Flashback–Miss Ann Perry, by Afleet Alex. O-Bobby McIntyre, B-Bobby J McIntyre (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Charge to Victory, Arthur’s Hope, Day the Music Died, Completed Pass, Still Having Fun, Zenden, Eastern Bay.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 6HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 3.90, 2.20, 87.80.
|THIRTY EIGHT GO GO S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-28.
|5—
|ERES TU, f, 4, Malibu Moon–It’s True Love, by Yes It’s True. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Trevor McCarthy, $60,000.
|1—
|Lucky Stride, f, 4, Declaration of War–Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. ($7,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Sonata Stable, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|On the Town, f, 4, More Than Ready–Quality Rose, by Quality Road. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Kinsman Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Wicked Awesome, Sweet Sami D, Breviary, Artful Splatter, Las Setas, Awe Emma.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3 1/4, 7 3/4.
|Odds: 4.90, 2.50, 3.70.
|RICHARD W. SMALL S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 11-28.
|5—
|HARPERS FIRST RIDE, g, 4, Paynter–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $60,000.
|2—
|Cordmaker, g, 5, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), $20,000.
|4—
|Name Changer, h, 7, Uncle Mo–Cash’s Girl, by Northern Afleet. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Top Line Growth, Forewarned, Midnight Act, Monongahela, Bal Harbour, Wait for It, Kukulkan (MEX).
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.00, 10.10, 14.60.
|CENTRAL PARK S., AQU, $100,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 11-28.
|8—
|NEVER SURPRISED, c, 2, Constitution–Tiz Dixie, by Tiznow. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV; $200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
|7—
|Hard Love, r, 2, Kitten’s Joy–Hard Lovin Woman, by Rock Hard Ten. ($200,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-LaPenta, Robert V and Augustin Stable, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Take Profit, c, 2, Air Force Blue–Cavanaugh Park (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($10,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Orpen Horses, LLC, B-Marcus Stables LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Scarlett Sky, Catman, Royne, Breadman, Run Casper Run, Counterfeitcurency.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 10, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.25, 2.45, 63.25.
|AQUEDUCT TURF SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 11-28.
|6—
|TURNED ASIDE, c, 3, American Pharoah–Sustained, by War Front. O-The Estate of Paul Pompa, Jr, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|7—
|El Tormenta, g, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Torreadora, by El Prado (IRE). O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $20,000.
|4—
|True Valour (IRE), h, 6, Kodiac (GB)–Sutton Veny (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (19,000gns ’14 TATDEC; 100,000EUR 2016 GORMAY; $225,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-R Larry Johnson, B-Mr P O’Rourke (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Therapist, Maxwell Esquire, Archidust, Battle Station, Lonhtwist, Hollywood Talent, Sayyaaf.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.00, 9.30, 5.20.
|DELTA MILE S., DED, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 11-28.
|4—
|HUNKA BURNING LOVE, g, 6, Into Mischief–Touch of Fire, by Thunder Gulch. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $60,000.
|6—
|Extirpator, g, 5, Gemologist–True Breeze, by Yes It’s True. ($10,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Stewart, Marshall and Turner, Jack, B-William Hardin & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|9—
|Pioneer Spirit, h, 7, Malibu Moon–Hafifah, by Machiavellian. ($380,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Roman, Lawrence P, Heads Up Racing and Lucky Dog Stables, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mocito Rojo, Stephen’s Answer, Jack the Umpire, Speedy Fellar, Drifting West, Top Draw, Gold Buyer.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4, NK, 5HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 14.50, 4.00.
|PRIMONETTA S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-28.
|6—
|DONTLETSWEETFOOLYA, f, 3, Stay Thirsty–Stunning Electra, by Catienus. ($1,500 ’17 KEENOV; $160,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Five Hellions Farm, B-BHMFR, LLC (KY), T-Lacey Gaudet, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|1—
|Never Enough Time, f, 4, Munnings–What Time It Is, by Partner’s Hero. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.
|2—
|Needs Supervision, f, 4, Paynter–Moroccan Rose, by Carson City. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP; $55,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Howling Pigeon Farms, LLC, Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Suggestive Honor (ARG), Last True Love, Timely Tradition, S W Briar Rose, Giggling, Alisio.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 1, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 4.20, 5.20, 4.80.
|CONCERN S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 11-28.
|2—
|AIR TOKEN, g, 3, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), T-Jose Corrales, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|4—
|Francatelli, g, 3, City Zip–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. O-Sandford, Maribeth and Lynch Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Golden Candy, c, 3, Goldencents–Be My Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Informative, Pianzi, Bright Dawn, Dreams Untold, Johnny Ritt, Carey Times.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 16.80, 0.50, 9.00.
|SAFELY KEPT S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 11-28.
|8—
|HELLO BEAUTIFUL, f, 3, Golden Lad–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($6,500 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Frassetto, Albert, Parkinson, Mark, K-Mac Stable and Magic City Stables, LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), T-Brittany Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $60,000.
|5—
|Reagan’s Edge, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Dayienu, by Sunday Break (JPN). ($45,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Lael Stables, B-Mauk One Farm (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Landing Zone, f, 3, Morning Line–Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. ($4,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-BB Horses, B-Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Rocket, Bella Aurora, Bobby’s Goldengirl, Fly On Angel.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 5HF, HD.
|Odds: 0.70, 2.00, 17.90.
|GLACIAL PRINCESS S., MVR, $75,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 11-28.
|6—
|SAMMY’S SISTER, f, 2, Mobil–Lover, by Louis Quatorze. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $45,000.
|2—
|Happy as You Go, f, 2, Mobil–Preservation Hall, by Dixieland Band. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.
|7—
|Rock Star Lady, f, 2, Vertiformer–Ready to Rock, by Max’s Pal. O-Kris Nemann, B-Fred A Nemann & Kris Nemann (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Boogie Boogee, Glorious Glitter, Zvolume.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, 13HF.
|Odds: 2.80, 0.40, 13.40.
|RUFF/KIRCHBERG MEMORIAL H., MVR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 11-28.
|11—
|MOBIL SOLUTION, g, 5, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Erik Barbaran, $45,000.
|4—
|Garrett, g, 3, Kettle Corn–Miraculous Knight, by Holy Bull. ($15,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Imagine Racing and Wolochuk, David, B-Imagine (OH), $15,000.
|7—
|Pat’s Karma, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Jump Raise, by I’ll Raise You One. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Direct Deceit, Manga Man, Blanda, Rosco P. Coltrane, Dr. Zarnett, Mobil Magic, Ohio Eagle.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.90, 1.20, 5.80.
Leave a Reply