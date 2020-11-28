North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 28

THIRTY EIGHT GO GO S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 11-28.

5—

ERES TU, f, 4, Malibu Moon–It’s True Love, by Yes It’s True. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Trevor McCarthy, $60,000.

1—

Lucky Stride, f, 4, Declaration of War–Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. ($7,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Sonata Stable, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $20,000.

3—

On the Town, f, 4, More Than Ready–Quality Rose, by Quality Road. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Kinsman Farm (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Wicked Awesome, Sweet Sami D, Breviary, Artful Splatter, Las Setas, Awe Emma.

Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, 3 1/4, 7 3/4.