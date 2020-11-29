North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 29

|AUTUMN DAYS S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 11-29.
|9—
|LEAD GUITAR, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Eleadora, by Finality. ($35,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $200,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Windylea Farm, LLC (NY), T-George Weaver, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|10—
|A Great Time, m, 6, Street Magician–Short Time, by Clever Trick. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.
|3—
|Risky Mischief, f, 3, Into Mischief–Risky Rachel, by Limehouse. ($350,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Jeff Drown, B-Sanford Bacon (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Madeleine Must (FR), Ode to Joy, I’llhandalthecash, Saratoga Treasure, Mentality, My Sassy Sarah, Dendrobia.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HD, 1.
|Odds: 1.25, 4.30, 10.10.
|TEPIN S., AQU, $100,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 11-29.
|2—
|LOVESTRUCK, f, 2, Tapit–Love Style, by Mr. Prospector. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $55,000.
|4—
|Invincible Gal (GB), f, 2, Invincible Spirit (IRE)–Alsindi (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Ryan, Michael J, Drown, Jeff and Team Hanley, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), $20,000.
|1—
|Big Time Lady, f, 2, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Repole Stable, B-Spruce Lane Farm, et al (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Island Treasure, Fifth Risk, Bravo Regina, Lexinator, Thursday.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (gd)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 2.30, 26.75.
|ELEANOR CASEY MEMORIAL S., CT, $50,900, 2YO, F, 7F, 11-28.
|1—
|SHUTUPN’KISSME, f, 2, Fiber Sonde–Kiss On Command, by Langfuhr. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Wesley Ho, $32,067.
|5—
|Theladyistrue, f, 2, Fiber Sonde–Longwood Lady, by Is It True. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $10,180.
|3—
|Juba Train, f, 2, Juba–Last Train, by Silver Train. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), $5,599.
|Also Ran: Strolling Through.
|Winning Time: 1:28 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 22 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 1.50, 3.50.
