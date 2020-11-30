North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 30

JEAN LAFITTE S., DED, $100,000, 2YO, 7F, 11-30.

2—

PRIVET MOON, c, 2, Malibu Moon–Privet Hedge, by First Defence. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Diego Saenz, $60,000.

4—

Awesome Gerry, c, 2, Liam’s Map–Star of Munster, by Tribal Rule. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing LLC, Braverman, Paul and Pinch, Timothy, B-John Liviakis (KY), $20,000.

5—

Generator, c, 2, Hard Spun–Empowerment, by Distorted Humor. ($100,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Drewhustle, Saint Scotty, Drain the Clock.

Winning Time: 1:27 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 10, 4.