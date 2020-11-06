North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 6

|BRYAN STATION S., KEE, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 11-6.
|16—
|EVER DANGEROUS, c, 3, Kitten’s Joy–The Rahy Angel, by Rahy. ($135,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and R A Hill Stable, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Javier Castellano, $90,000.
|6—
|Fancy Liquor, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Brandys Secret, by Secret Romeo. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stable & Skychai Racing LLC (KY), $30,000.
|14—
|Bye Bye Melvin, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Karlovy Vary, by Dynaformer. O-Alex G Campbell, Jr, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Pixelate, Reconvene, Ajourneytofreedom, Taishan, Don Juan Kitten, No Word, Angelus Warrior, Spanish Kingdom, Enforceable, Mo Ready, Fighting Seabee.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: HF, HF, NO.
|Odds: 74.30, 4.80, 18.20.
|MCCONNELL SPRINGS S., KEE, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 11-6.
|2—
|AMY’S CHALLENGE, m, 5, Artie Schiller–Jump Up, by Jump Start. ($20,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Sierra Farm (KY), T-McLean Robertson, J-Jose Lezcano, $90,000.
|6—
|Unique Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Try to Catch Her, by Broken Vow. ($7,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Deutsch, Peter, B-Sebastien G Murat, Martin Keogh, Justin Wojczynski & Gemma Freeman (KY), $30,000.
|8—
|Wildwood’s Beauty, f, 4, Kantharos–Miss Propitious, by J P’s Gusto. ($47,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-William Stiritz, B-Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Unholy Alliance, Into Chocolate, Bye Bye J, Royal Charlotte, Harmless, Headland.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 4.20, 10.50.
|NYQUIST S., KEE, $125,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-6.
|1—
|HIGHLY MOTIVATED, c, 2, Into Mischief–Strong Incentive, by Warrior’s Reward. ($240,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Klaravich Stables (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $75,000.
|6—
|Quick Tempo, c, 2, Tapizar–Sing Dixie Sing, by Dixie Union. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Albert G Bell & Joyce E Bell (KY), $25,000.
|2—
|Roderick, c, 2, Into Mischief–Cayala, by Cherokee Run. ($550,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Kingswood Farm & David Egan (KY), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Awesome Gerry, Sir Wellington, Saffa’s Day, Upstriker, Assertive Style.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 4.90, 10.00.
|SONGBIRD S., KEE, $125,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 11-6.
|6—
|JOY’S ROCKET, f, 2, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $75,000.
|11—
|Farsighted, f, 2, Bernardini–Elusive Fate, by Elusive Quality. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $25,000.
|3—
|Roc’s Princess, f, 2, Ride On Curlin–Holiday Honey, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Roc Racing LLC, B-Kris R Del Giudice (FL), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Guana Cay, Off We Go, The Grass Is Blue, Taylor’s Tourist, Music City Star, Princesstapiture, Lady Edith, Novel Squall, California Lily, Kela’s Turn, Thinking.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 4HF, HF.
|Odds: 8.50, 5.60, 70.40.
|ATLANTIC BEACH S., AQU, $100,000, 2YO, 6FT, 11-6.
|1—
|ARREST ME RED, c, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $55,000.
|3—
|Town of Gold, c, 2, Speightstown–Spunderful, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Whatmakessammyrun, c, 2, We Miss Artie–Reggae Rose, by Touch Gold. ($30,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sterling Racing LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Trade Deal, Light Us Up, Chrome Dixie, Texas Basin.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, HF, NK.
|Odds: 2.85, 58.25, 1.50.
|TEMPTED S., AQU, $97,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 11-6.
|4—
|MALATHAAT, f, 2, Curlin–Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy. ($1,050,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
|2—
|American West, f, 2, Curlin–Jacaranda, by Congrats. ($925,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Peter M Brant, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Cafe Society, f, 2, Empire Maker–Full Tap, by Tapit. ($135,000 ’19 KEESEP; $475,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Anderson Farms Ontario Inc (ON), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Spa Ready, Dauntless Gal.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 3/4, 2HF, 6.
|Odds: 1.00, 3.05, 1.80.
Leave a Reply