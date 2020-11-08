North American Non-Graded Stakes Results November 8

|GOLDEN STATE JUVENILE S., DMR, $151,500, 2YO, 7F, 11-7.
|4—
|GOOD WITH PEOPLE, c, 2, Curlin to Mischief–Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $85,500.
|6—
|Positivity, c, 2, Paynter–Sam’s Sunny City, by City Zip. ($20,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Winner, Charles N, Winner, Annie and Winner, Justyn, B-Allen Farm, LLC (CA), $28,500.
|8—
|Ascot Storm, g, 2, Shackleford–High Button Shoes, by Carson City. ($35,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Touchdown Brown, Play Chicken, Tacoflavoredkisses, Doc Adams, Finding Silver, Me Likey.
|Winning Time: 1:26 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 6 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.10, 4.30, 2.90.
|BETTY GRABLE S., DMR, $101,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 11-8.
|7—
|MO SEE CAL, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Do Dat Blues, by Lydgate. O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Rozamund Barclay (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $57,000.
|6—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $19,000.
|8—
|Just Grazed Me, m, 5, Grazen–Fairway Road, by Cuvee. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Smiling Shirlee, Nardini, Sheza Girly Girl, Miss Megan, Hotitude.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (gd)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 4.90, 2.10, 1.50.
|JOSEPH T. GRACE S., GG, $63,050, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 11-7.
|3—
|CAMINO DEL PARAISO, g, 7, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($5,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, B-Red Barons Barn LLC (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Catalino Martinez, $39,450.
|9—
|Navy Armed Guard, g, 5, Midshipman–Black Java, by Pine Bluff. ($47,000 2017 OBSAPR; $60,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Travis Boersma, B-George Pruette & Philip Coomer (KY), $10,000.
|1—
|Give Me the Lute, g, 4, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Roderick and Hogan, Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), $7,800.
|Also Ran: The Black Album (FR), Builder, Fuente (GB), Mugaritz, Love and Peace (FR), Lookin for Revenge.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3HF, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 6.50, 3.20.
Leave a Reply