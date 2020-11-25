Simply Ravishing meets nine fillies in Golden Rod

Simply Ravishing will seek to regain her winning ways in Saturday’s $200,000 Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs. A convincing winner in her first three starts, including the Alcibiades (G1), the front-running filly was compromised by a stumbling start when fourth most recently in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Keeneland.

Ten 2-year-old fillies are entered for the Golden Rod, which serves as the co-feature on the 11-race Stars of Tomorrow II program with the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) for males. The 1 1/16-mile race offers 17 points (10-4-2-1 scale) as a Road to the Kentucky Oaks qualifier.

Simply Ravishing scorched her rivals in wire-to-wire fashion in the Alcibiades, and she was bet down as the 2-1 second choice in the Juvenile Fillies. Kenny McPeek trains the New York-bred Laoban filly, and connections are probably happy to draw outside (post 8) following her troubled trip from the rail last time. Robby Albarado picks up the mount.

Coach merits consideration following a 2 1/2-length win in the Oct. 25 Rags to Riches S. over the track. The Commissioner filly has posted convincing scores in all three outings for Brad Cox, but Coach will need to improve upon the 88 Brisnet Speed rating she earned last time. She still has plenty of potential upside, though, and Joe Talamo will take over the reins.

Travel Column is another contender for Cox. A 4 1/4-length debut winner under the Twin Spires, the gray Frosted filly exits a third in the Alcibiades in her second start. The $850,000 yearling purchase retains the services of Florent Geroux, who rode Coach last time, and Travel Column is eligible to be prominent from the start.

Farsighted, a seven-length maiden winner two back, is eligible to threaten following a runner-up in the Songbird S. on the Breeders’ Cup Friday undercard. By Bernardini, the Rusty Arnold trainee will be guided by Julien Leparoux.

Lady Lilly, a non-threatening third in the Spinaway (G1) in her second outing, will return to stakes competition for Steve Asmussen following an entry-level allowance win at Keeneland. Tyler Gaffalione retains the assignment aboard the Nyquist filly. The Hall of Fame trainer will also be represented by Clairiere, who exits a rallying debut win at Churchill. Ricardo Santana Jr. will be up on the Curlin filly.

No Mo’ Spending will try open rivals following a Belmont Park stakes tally over New York-breds. Chris Landeros has the call for Ian Wilkes on the Uncle Mo filly. Rags to Riches runner-up Lady Traveler has shown an affinity for Churchill Downs in three starts. Pochontas S. (G3) third-placer Alexandria, a three-time stakes winner over Ohio-bred foes, may add to the pace. Last-out maiden winner Princess Theorem completes the field.