November 10, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 11

November 10, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Churchill Downs (1st) Strikeitortapit, 7-2
(2nd) Loopallu, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Alperes, 9-2
(3rd) Queen Abarrio, 5-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Misty Express, 9-2
(5th) Higher Authority, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Paltarrevenge, 9-2
(3rd) Lovely Heir, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Johnny Action, 9-2
(4th) White Drill, 4-1
Parx (3rd) Traffic Trouble, 9-2
(4th) Jump Shot, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Only One Way Back, 3-1
(3rd) Gone Inzane, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Ebony Bay, 7-2
(2nd) Thornish, 4-1

