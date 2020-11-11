November 12, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 12

November 11, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Money in the Bank, 6-1
(6th) Full of Fire, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Passageway, 3-1
(5th) Lend It Tewmey, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Float On, 7-2
(5th) Kiss of Congrats, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Geometrico, 7-2
(4th) Soldollie, 6-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Victor’s Deal, 4-1
(6th) White Wolf, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Noble Way, 7-2
(4th) Heartful, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Vix Vision, 9-2
(2nd) Knowyouroptions, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Exceed, 4-1
(5th) Threatlevelmidnite, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions