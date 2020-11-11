Spot Plays Nov. 12

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Money in the Bank, 6-1
|(6th) Full of Fire, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Passageway, 3-1
|(5th) Lend It Tewmey, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Float On, 7-2
|(5th) Kiss of Congrats, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Geometrico, 7-2
|(4th) Soldollie, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Victor’s Deal, 4-1
|(6th) White Wolf, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Noble Way, 7-2
|(4th) Heartful, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Vix Vision, 9-2
|(2nd) Knowyouroptions, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Exceed, 4-1
|(5th) Threatlevelmidnite, 6-1
