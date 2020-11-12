November 13, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 13

November 12, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Anzio Beach, 7-2
(5th) Good Old Boy, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Don’t Recall, 7-2
(5th) Samson Lee, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) Samandah, 4-1
(4th) Princess Tale, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Pequeno Monte, 7-2
(4th) St. Annie’s Indy, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Bomoseen, 6-1
(2nd) Letsnotgetoexcited, 6-1
Hawthorne (1st) Kiana’s Love, 6-1
(2nd) R U Forreal, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Proud Mandate, 3-1
(4th) Odds On, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Foxy’s Edge, 5-1
(4th) Global Nation, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Race Craft, 3-1
(2nd) Many Sweet Treats, 5-1
Woodbine (3rd) Orazio, 6-1
(4th) Fifth Season, 4-1

