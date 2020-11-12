Spot Plays Nov. 13

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Anzio Beach, 7-2
|(5th) Good Old Boy, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Don’t Recall, 7-2
|(5th) Samson Lee, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Samandah, 4-1
|(4th) Princess Tale, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Pequeno Monte, 7-2
|(4th) St. Annie’s Indy, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Bomoseen, 6-1
|(2nd) Letsnotgetoexcited, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Kiana’s Love, 6-1
|(2nd) R U Forreal, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Proud Mandate, 3-1
|(4th) Odds On, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Foxy’s Edge, 5-1
|(4th) Global Nation, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Race Craft, 3-1
|(2nd) Many Sweet Treats, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Orazio, 6-1
|(4th) Fifth Season, 4-1
