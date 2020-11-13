November 14, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 14

November 13, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Danzigwiththestars, 3-1
(5th) Kid Cash, 9-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Magic Michael, 3-1
(4th) All Good, 3-1
Del Mar (2nd) Next Revolt, 4-1
(5th) Squared Shady, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Winning Appeal, 3-1
(4th) Southern Thunder, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Cobb, 3-1
(3rd) Cark, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Pocket Player, 7-2
(3rd) Lil B Quick, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Thunderturtle, 5-1
(3rd) Feature Act, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Willy Special Cats, 9-2
(2nd) Call Me Richard, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Rose Ring, 4-1
(4th) Parable, 6-1

*


