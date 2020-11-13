Spot Plays Nov. 14

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Danzigwiththestars, 3-1
|(5th) Kid Cash, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Magic Michael, 3-1
|(4th) All Good, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Next Revolt, 4-1
|(5th) Squared Shady, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Winning Appeal, 3-1
|(4th) Southern Thunder, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Cobb, 3-1
|(3rd) Cark, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Pocket Player, 7-2
|(3rd) Lil B Quick, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Thunderturtle, 5-1
|(3rd) Feature Act, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Willy Special Cats, 9-2
|(2nd) Call Me Richard, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Rose Ring, 4-1
|(4th) Parable, 6-1
