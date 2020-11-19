Spot Plays Nov. 20

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Caumsett, 3-1
|(6th) Counterparty Risk, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Split the Check, 5-1
|(4th) Absalom, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Molly’s Game, 3-1
|(5th) Spy a Star, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Short of Ez, 4-1
|(2nd) Texas Wedge, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Trevess, 4-1
|(3rd) Divert, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Fixico, 3-1
|(2nd) Z U At the Races, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Ego Trip, 3-1
|(5th) Villamoura, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Sleighbelle, 7-2
|(5th) American Chestnut, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(4th) Tapped to the Max, 5-1
|(5th) Cairo King, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Carmenootz, 4-1
|(4th) Checkerboard Floor, 3-1
