November 20, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 20

November 19, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Caumsett, 3-1
(6th) Counterparty Risk, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Split the Check, 5-1
(4th) Absalom, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Molly’s Game, 3-1
(5th) Spy a Star, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Short of Ez, 4-1
(2nd) Texas Wedge, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Trevess, 4-1
(3rd) Divert, 8-1
Hawthorne (1st) Fixico, 3-1
(2nd) Z U At the Races, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Ego Trip, 3-1
(5th) Villamoura, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Sleighbelle, 7-2
(5th) American Chestnut, 7-2
Remington Park (4th) Tapped to the Max, 5-1
(5th) Cairo King, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Carmenootz, 4-1
(4th) Checkerboard Floor, 3-1

