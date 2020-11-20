November 20, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 21

November 20, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Vodka Lemonade, 3-1
(5th) Money Ride, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) U S Funds, 6-1
(6th) Theaterintheround, 6-1
Churchill Downs (4th) I’m Money, 7-2
(7th) It’s Cold in Dehere, 7-2
Del Mar (3rd) No Cover Charge, 4-1
(6th) Leia Marie, 4-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) He’s One Wild Dude, 4-1
(5th) Galleon Mast, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Quinn Murphy, 3-1
(3rd) Wise Khozan, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Gary Doing Biz, 5-1
(4th) Breeze Off the Bay, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Quick Trip, 6-1
(2nd) Magic Mindy, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Taos, 3-1
(2nd) Call Me Wally, 3-1

*


