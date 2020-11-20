Spot Plays Nov. 21

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Vodka Lemonade, 3-1
|(5th) Money Ride, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) U S Funds, 6-1
|(6th) Theaterintheround, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) I’m Money, 7-2
|(7th) It’s Cold in Dehere, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) No Cover Charge, 4-1
|(6th) Leia Marie, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(3rd) He’s One Wild Dude, 4-1
|(5th) Galleon Mast, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Quinn Murphy, 3-1
|(3rd) Wise Khozan, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Gary Doing Biz, 5-1
|(4th) Breeze Off the Bay, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Quick Trip, 6-1
|(2nd) Magic Mindy, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Taos, 3-1
|(2nd) Call Me Wally, 3-1
