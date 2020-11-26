Spot Plays Nov. 27

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) House of Love, 9-2
|(2nd) Dereka’s Bluff, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Niles Channel, 3-1
|(5th) Jilted Bride, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Bottle of Smoke, 4-1
|(4th) Saving Sophie, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Younmehoneybunny, 9-2
|(5th) Civil Servant, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Yes I’m Evil, 4-1
|(2nd) With a Whisper, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Starship Nterprise, 7-2
|(3rd) Realtor Danny D, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Boom Five Thousand, 4-1
|(5th) Moon Over Cabo, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Flat Out Blue, 9-2
|(3rd) Don’tbaggagecheck, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Ucantkeepup, 4-1
|(3rd) Pablo Creek, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Vishnu, 4-1
|(4th) Tuxedo Lemon, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Skyed Up, 3-1
|(2nd) Dede’s Trick, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Night Watch, 8-1
|(5th) West Side Warrior, 3-1
