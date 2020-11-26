November 26, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 27

November 26, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) House of Love, 9-2
(2nd) Dereka’s Bluff, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Niles Channel, 3-1
(5th) Jilted Bride, 3-1
Del Mar (2nd) Bottle of Smoke, 4-1
(4th) Saving Sophie, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Younmehoneybunny, 9-2
(5th) Civil Servant, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Yes I’m Evil, 4-1
(2nd) With a Whisper, 5-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Starship Nterprise, 7-2
(3rd) Realtor Danny D, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Boom Five Thousand, 4-1
(5th) Moon Over Cabo, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Flat Out Blue, 9-2
(3rd) Don’tbaggagecheck, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Ucantkeepup, 4-1
(3rd) Pablo Creek, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Vishnu, 4-1
(4th) Tuxedo Lemon, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Skyed Up, 3-1
(2nd) Dede’s Trick, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Night Watch, 8-1
(5th) West Side Warrior, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions