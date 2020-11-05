November 5, 2020

Spot Plays Nov. 6

November 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Vip Nation, 7-2
(6th) Secrets Kept, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) La Rufina, 9-2
(4th) Split the Check, 4-1
Del Mar (3rd) Apache Pass, 4-1
(4th) Hit the Seam, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Olive You More, 4-1
(2nd) Papaya, 5-1
Gulfstream Park West (4th) Lord Melbourne, 4-1
(5th) Lil Miss Hotshot, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Arch Flyer, 8-1
(3rd) Bourbon ‘n Ditch, 3-1
Keeneland (3rd) Fancy Liquor, 4-1
(7th) Gretzky the Great, 8-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Dragon Moon, 3-1
(3rd) Unrequited Love, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Big Dave, 4-1
(3rd) Seeking Glory, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Canada Candy, 4-1
(2nd) D C Hero, 6-1
Woodbine (5th) Bring Da Fudge, 6-1
(6th) Ranger Up, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions