November 15, 2020

Spot Plays November 15

November 14, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th Runabout, 8-1
(6th) Never Content, 8-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Miss Elain E Us, 7-2
(6th) Solomonic, 10-1
Del Mar (3rd) Honos Man, 3-1
(7th) Paid Informant, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Luci Breeze, 4-1
(5th) Doctor D J, 8-1
Hawthorne (4th) Young Corbett, 3-1
(7th) Fireman Oscar, 7-2
Laurel (2nd) City Badger, 9-2
(3rd) Moonlight Shadow, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Stylish Ninetynine, 7-2
(7th) Last Drop of Wine, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Kitchen Fire, 7-2
(11th) One More Drift, 3-1

