November 18, 2020

Spot Plays November 19

November 18, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Mopolka, 3-1
(6th) Pop the Bubbly, 10-1
Charles Town (2nd) Big Affair, 4-1
(5th) Eje Gama, 10-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Indian Counselor, 3-1
(9th) Monte Ne, 7-2
Gulfstream Park West (1st) Learnt, 7-2
(3rd) Seven Channels, 3-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Madame Overserved, 3-1
(7th) Music to My Ears, 3-1
Laurel (4th) Doublbarrelbourbon, 7-2
(7th) Dreaming of Carats, 9-2
Woodbine (4th) Hit the Ticket, 9-2
(7th) Nice Brown Girl, 3-1

