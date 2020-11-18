Spot Plays November 19

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Mopolka, 3-1
|(6th) Pop the Bubbly, 10-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Big Affair, 4-1
|(5th) Eje Gama, 10-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Indian Counselor, 3-1
|(9th) Monte Ne, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) Learnt, 7-2
|(3rd) Seven Channels, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) Madame Overserved, 3-1
|(7th) Music to My Ears, 3-1
|Laurel
|(4th) Doublbarrelbourbon, 7-2
|(7th) Dreaming of Carats, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Hit the Ticket, 9-2
|(7th) Nice Brown Girl, 3-1
