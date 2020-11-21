November 21, 2020

Spot Plays November 22

November 21, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Somebody, 6-1
(7th) Sanctuary City, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Powder River, 4-1
(7th) Bob’s Edge, 7-2
Del Mar (3rd) Flat Out Joy, 8-1
(9th) Cutetip, 8-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) Crystal Coast, 3-1
(7th) Seazan, 9-2
Hawthorne (1st) Splash for Gold, 7-2
(5th) Rend Lake Baby, 6-1
Laurel (4th) Jumpstartmyheart, 6-1
(5th) Golden Gulley, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Swamp Ruler, 8-1
(9th) Custom Infinity, 6-1
Woodbine (6th) Galvaston, 6-1
(12th) Executive Search, 3-1

