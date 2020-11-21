Spot Plays November 22

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) Somebody, 6-1
|(7th) Sanctuary City, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Powder River, 4-1
|(7th) Bob’s Edge, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Flat Out Joy, 8-1
|(9th) Cutetip, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(3rd) Crystal Coast, 3-1
|(7th) Seazan, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Splash for Gold, 7-2
|(5th) Rend Lake Baby, 6-1
|Laurel
|(4th) Jumpstartmyheart, 6-1
|(5th) Golden Gulley, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Swamp Ruler, 8-1
|(9th) Custom Infinity, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(6th) Galvaston, 6-1
|(12th) Executive Search, 3-1
