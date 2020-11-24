November 24, 2020

Spot Plays November 25

November 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Make It Rain, 7-2
(3rd) Itsahattatack, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Snaggletooth, 3-1
(4th) Microcap, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Aim Spot, 8-1
(3rd) Joe Diver, 6-1
Gulfstream Park West (1st) My Maxamillion, 5-1
(2nd) Sense a Million, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) A Smile a Day, 3-1
(2nd) Shez Shacked Up, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Brook’s On Fire, 7-2
(3rd) Lightning Flash, 5-1
Parx (1st) Garban, 3-1
(6th) Shaft of Light, 3-1
Penn National (1st) His Royal Majesty, 9-2
(2nd) Air Quality, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Baby Bee Merry, 3-1
(4th) Ride Into the Sky, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions