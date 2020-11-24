Spot Plays November 25

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Make It Rain, 7-2
|(3rd) Itsahattatack, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Snaggletooth, 3-1
|(4th) Microcap, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Aim Spot, 8-1
|(3rd) Joe Diver, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(1st) My Maxamillion, 5-1
|(2nd) Sense a Million, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) A Smile a Day, 3-1
|(2nd) Shez Shacked Up, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Brook’s On Fire, 7-2
|(3rd) Lightning Flash, 5-1
|Parx
|(1st) Garban, 3-1
|(6th) Shaft of Light, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) His Royal Majesty, 9-2
|(2nd) Air Quality, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Baby Bee Merry, 3-1
|(4th) Ride Into the Sky, 3-1
