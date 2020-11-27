November 27, 2020

Spot Plays November 28

November 27, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Autostrade, 7-2
(6th) Jailbreaker, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Voodoo Valley, 5-1
(8th) Beau Trace, 5-1
Churchill Downs (6th) Leblon, 4-1
(8th) Minute Waltz, 9-2
Del Mar (2nd) Ghoster, 3-1
(6th) Connection, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Young Hendrick, 3-1
(6th) Front Page, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) G Don’t Know, 9-2
(7th) Singapore Flash, 7-2
Gulfstream Park West (5th) Keep Quiet, 4-1
(7th) Yadi, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Hey Hey, 6-1
(6th) Laverns Lass, 6-1
Laurel (1st) Daper’s Drink, 5-1
(7th) Lucky Stride, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Sun Dress, 9-2
(6th) Garrett, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Our Musical Moment, 6-1
(8th) Staythirstymyamigo, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Big City Ralph, 7-2
(6th) Obiwan, 10-1

