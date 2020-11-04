November 4, 2020

Spot Plays November 5

November 4, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (6th) Mabel’s Fable, 6-1
(7th) Dean Verdile, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Bump, 3-1
(7th) Vegas Guy, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Sizzling Jamie, 9-2
(5th) Good Time Dolly, 4-1
Gulfstream Park West (6th) Foxy Mischief, 3-1
(8th) Khocu, 7-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Orleans, 7-2
(9th) Bold Concept, 7-2
Laurel (1st) Backwoods Boogie, 6-1
(3rd) Guns Blazing, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Unexpected Storm, 6-1
(5th) Medal Maker, 5-1
Woodbine (1st) Royal Bourbon, 4-1
(8th) J M R Bold Vision, 6-1

