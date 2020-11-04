Spot Plays November 5

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(6th) Mabel’s Fable, 6-1
|(7th) Dean Verdile, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Bump, 3-1
|(7th) Vegas Guy, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Sizzling Jamie, 9-2
|(5th) Good Time Dolly, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park West
|(6th) Foxy Mischief, 3-1
|(8th) Khocu, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Orleans, 7-2
|(9th) Bold Concept, 7-2
|Laurel
|(1st) Backwoods Boogie, 6-1
|(3rd) Guns Blazing, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Unexpected Storm, 6-1
|(5th) Medal Maker, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Royal Bourbon, 4-1
|(8th) J M R Bold Vision, 6-1
