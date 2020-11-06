November 6, 2020

Spot Plays November 7

November 6, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Blood Moon, 5-1
(8th) Illegal Smile, 4-1
Del Mar (1st) Deuce, 3-1
(8th) Acting Out, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) California Comet, 10-1
(6th) Hech Yeah, 3-1
Gulfstream Park West (3rd) Lotus Flower, 5-1
(4th) Dancing Crane, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Follow the Signs, 7-2
(7th) Megan’s Honor, 4-1
Keeneland (3rd) Miss T Too, 5-1
(12th) Authentic, 6-1
Laurel (4th) Princess Pao, 3-1
(5th) Doubleoseven, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (6th) Silver Destroyer, 9-2
(7th) Yeahiknow, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Justatapin, 5-1
(5th) Surf Kitten, 8-1
Woodbine (7th) Hassah, 6-1
(11th) Viewfinder, 4-1

*


