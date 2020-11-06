Spot Plays November 7

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Blood Moon, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Illegal Smile, 4-1
|Del Mar
|
|(1st) Deuce, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Acting Out, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) California Comet, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Hech Yeah, 3-1
| Gulfstream Park West
|
|(3rd) Lotus Flower, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Dancing Crane, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Follow the Signs, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Megan’s Honor, 4-1
|Keeneland
|
|(3rd) Miss T Too, 5-1
|
|
|(12th) Authentic, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Princess Pao, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Doubleoseven, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(6th) Silver Destroyer, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Yeahiknow, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Justatapin, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Surf Kitten, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(7th) Hassah, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Viewfinder, 4-1
Leave a Reply