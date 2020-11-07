Spot Plays November 8

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) The Golden Door, 3-1
|(9th) Isolate, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Positive Vibes, 5-1
|(5th) Etelka, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) No Pedigree, 4-1
|(8th) Pyron, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Pepper Sings, 6-1
|(6th) Shake It Cali, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Not Now Rand, 6-1
|(6th) J Z’s Last Try, 9-2
|Laurel
|(2nd) Millie Child, 10-1
|(4th) Another Whim, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(7th) Dragster, 9-2
|(9th) Midnight Leap, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Souper Pecan, 3-1
|(2nd) Call Me Wally, 7-2
