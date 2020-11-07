November 7, 2020

Spot Plays November 8

November 7, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) The Golden Door, 3-1
(9th) Isolate, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Positive Vibes, 5-1
(5th) Etelka, 5-1
Del Mar (4th) No Pedigree, 4-1
(8th) Pyron, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Pepper Sings, 6-1
(6th) Shake It Cali, 9-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Not Now Rand, 6-1
(6th) J Z’s Last Try, 9-2
Laurel (2nd) Millie Child, 10-1
(4th) Another Whim, 7-2
Mountaineer (7th) Dragster, 9-2
(9th) Midnight Leap, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Souper Pecan, 3-1
(2nd) Call Me Wally, 7-2

