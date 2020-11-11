Stunning Sky faces familiar foes in Mrs. Revere

Stunning Sky heads a field of seven 3-year-old fillies in Saturday’s $200,000 Mrs. Revere S. (G2) at Churchill Downs. The Mike Maker trainee will seek her second consecutive graded turf stakes win after rallying to take the Oct. 16 Valley View S. (G3) at Keeneland.

Ricardo Santana Jr. will be back up on the Declaration of War filly in the1 1/16-mile turf affair, and Stunning Sky earned her first stakes victory last time after three placings, including a head second in the Lake Placid (G2) at Saratoga.

Valley View runner-up Princess Grace is also back for the Mrs. Revere along with How Ironic and Witez, who were third and fourth.

Princess Grace made her stakes debut, and only her third start for Michael Stidham, in the Valley View after opening her career with wins at Colonial Downs and Monmouth Park this summer. Florent Geroux will pick up the mount on the Karakontie filly.

Stakes winner Hendy Woods, most recently sixth in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) at Keeneland, merits serious consideration for Mark Casse. The Uncle Mo filly finished second to Sharing, America’s leading 3-year-old turf filly, in the Sept. 4 Edgemont S. (G2) at Churchill two starts back, and Hendy Woods will add top jockey Tyler Gaffalione.

Last-out allowance winners Pass the Plate and Positive Danger complete the field.