Vequist takes inside path to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies glory

Reversing the form of last month’s Frizette (G1), Vequist rallied up inside of the tiring Dayoutoftheoffice to win Friday’s $1,780,000 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Keeneland under Joel Rosario.

The 6-1 fifth choice in a field of seven, Vequist settled in behind Dayoutoftheoffice, saving ground while no more than a length or two behind the leader. The fractions were :23.30, :47.12, and 1:11.32.

Dayoutoftheoffice raced wide into the stretch, leaving a big-enough gap for Vequist to go through during the stretch run. Vequist did so and drove home a two-length victor for trainer Butch Reid. The 1 1/16 miles on a fast track was covered in 1:42.30.

“My wife (Ginny) did a sensational job with her all week,” Reid said. “She really thrived on this air and the weather. She looked great coming in. I knew we would be laying up close. She’s a sharp filly. She doesn’t mind the inside obviously. I don’t know that you ever have that kind of feeling but we knew she was doing very well and we know she’s a very talented filly.”

Owned by Gary Barber, Wachtel Stable, and Swilcan Stable, Vequist paid $15.20. Dayoutoftheoffice just held second by a nose over Girl Daddy, with Simply Ravishing another nose behind in fourth. Princess Noor, the 19-10 favorite, finished fifth and was followed by Crazy Beautiful and Thoughtfully.

Vequist is now heavily favored to be named champion juvenile filly after posting her second victory in four starts, both Grade 1 victories. After missing by a nose in her debut at Parx, the daughter of Kentucky Derby (G1) winner and champion Nyquist dominated the Sept. 6 Spinaway (G1) at Saratoga by 9 1/2 lengths. She was beaten two lengths by Dayoutoftheoffice in the Frizette at Belmont.

In addition to championship honors, Vequist earned 20 qualifying points in the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Oaks series, increasing her total to 24. Dayoutoftheoffice earned eight points, increasing her total to 18; Girl Daddy earned four points, increasing her total to 14; and Simply Ravishing boosted her total by two points to 12.

Bred in Kentucky by Swilcan, Vequist was produced by the Grade 2-placed Vero Amore, by Mineshaft. She’s now earned $1,235,500.