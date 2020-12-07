Aqueduct At a Glance December 7

TRACK BIAS MEET(11/06 – 12/06)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 45 22% E/P Middle 7.0fDirt 10 40% E Outside 1 MileDirt 35 26% E/P Rail 1 1/8mDirt 9 11% P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 34 24% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(11/30 – 12/06)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 9 11% E/P Inside 7.0fDirt 3 33% P Outside 1 MileDirt 14 7% E/P Middle 1 1/8mDirt 2 0% P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 4 25% P Rail/Ins