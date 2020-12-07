Aqueduct At a Glance December 7

|AQUEDUCT AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.95 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 31%, Favorite Itm%: 71%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Quinella
|33.56
|Exacta
|96.62
|Daily Double
|119.74
|Trifecta
|888.55
|Pick 3
|1,365.09
|Superfecta
|6,492.05
|Pick 4
|8,909.66
|Pick 5
|79,070.42
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|335,695.78
|Grand Slam
|91.77
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Rice Linda
|12
|4
|2
|3
|4.84
|1
|20%
|Velazquez Daniel
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12.37
|1
|20%
|Schosberg Richard E.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11.89
|0
|11%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Lezcano Jose
|26
|9
|3
|4
|4.63
|4
|19%
|Carmouche Kendrick
|28
|7
|4
|5
|9.39
|2
|13%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Donk David G.
|13
|0
|1
|1
|21.36
|1
|10%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Marquez Charlie
|20
|0
|0
|4
|31.67
|0
|14%
|Juarez Nik
|13
|0
|0
|1
|26.72
|0
|14%
|Rodriguez Castro Luis A.
|13
|0
|0
|1
|52.27
|0
|12%
|Hernandez Benjamin
|10
|0
|1
|2
|37.73
|0
|6%
