December 7, 2020

Aqueduct At a Glance December 7

December 7, 2020 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

AQUEDUCT AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.95 – 1
Favorite Win%: 31%, Favorite Itm%: 71%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Quinella 33.56
Exacta 96.62
Daily Double 119.74
Trifecta 888.55
Pick 3 1,365.09
Superfecta 6,492.05
Pick 4 8,909.66
Pick 5 79,070.42
Pick 6 Jackpot 335,695.78
Grand Slam 91.77
TRACK BIAS MEET(11/06 – 12/06)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 45 22% E/P Middle
7.0fDirt 10 40% E Outside
1 MileDirt 35 26% E/P Rail
1 1/8mDirt 9 11% P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 34 24% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(11/30 – 12/06)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 9 11% E/P Inside
7.0fDirt 3 33% P Outside
1 MileDirt 14 7% E/P Middle
1 1/8mDirt 2 0% P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 4 25% P Rail/Ins
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Rice Linda 12 4 2 3 4.84 1 20%
Velazquez Daniel 3 2 0 0 12.37 1 20%
Schosberg Richard E. 4 2 0 0 11.89 0 11%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Lezcano Jose 26 9 3 4 4.63 4 19%
Carmouche Kendrick 28 7 4 5 9.39 2 13%
COLD TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Donk David G. 13 0 1 1 21.36 1 10%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Marquez Charlie 20 0 0 4 31.67 0 14%
Juarez Nik 13 0 0 1 26.72 0 14%
Rodriguez Castro Luis A. 13 0 0 1 52.27 0 12%
Hernandez Benjamin 10 0 1 2 37.73 0 6%

