December 30, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Dec. 21-27

December 29, 2020

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/21-12/27) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Harpers First Ride 4G 1 1/8m (ft) LRL 12/26 Native Dancer S. 103
Kiss Today Goodbye 3C 1 1/16m (ft) SA 12/26 San Antonio S. 97
Eres Tu 4F 1 1/8m (ft) LRL 12/26 Allaire DuPont S. 93
Whoa Nellie 4F 1m 70y (ft) FG 12/26 Joseph E. Spanky Broussard Memorial S. 90
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/21-12/27) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Whereshetoldmetogo 5G 6f (ft) LRL 12/26 Dave’s Friend S. 102
Dontletsweetfoolya 3F 6f (ft) LRL 12/26 Willa On the Move S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/21-12/27) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Sir Anthony 5R 2m (fm) GP 12/26 H. Allen Jerkens S. 104
Mucho Unusual 4F 1 1/8m (fm) SA 12/27 Robert J. Frankel S. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/21-12/27) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Shackqueenking 2C 1 1/16m (ft) LRL 12/26 Howard County S. 87
Street Lute 2F 7f (ft) LRL 12/26 Gin Talking S. 87
Miss Leslie 2F 1 1/16m (ft) LRL 12/26 Anne Arundel County S. 84
No Cents 2C 7f (ft) LRL 12/26 Heft S. 84
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/21-12/27) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Charlatan 3C 7f (ft) SA 12/26 RUNHAPPY Malibu S. 105
Fair Maiden 3F 7f (ft) SA 12/26 La Brea S. 96
Smooth Like Strait 3C 1m (fm) SA 12/26 Mathis Brothers Mile S. 95
Duopoly 3F 1 1/4m (fm) SA 12/26 American Oaks 93
Vigilantes Way 3F 1 1/16m (fm) GP 12/26 Tropical Park Oaks 91
Colonel Liam 3C 1 1/16m (fm) GP 12/26 Tropical Park Derby 90
Nasty 3F 1m (fm) SA 12/26 Lady of Shamrock S. 90
Pass the Plate 3F a1m (gd) FG 12/26 Pago Hop S. 87
Pixelate 3C a1m (gd) FG 12/26 Woodchopper S. 87

