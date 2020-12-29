Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Dec. 21-27

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Harpers First Ride
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Native Dancer S.
|103
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 12/26
|San Antonio S.
|97
|Eres Tu
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Allaire DuPont S.
|93
|Whoa Nellie
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|FG 12/26
|Joseph E. Spanky Broussard Memorial S.
|90
|Whereshetoldmetogo
|5G
|6f (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Dave’s Friend S.
|102
|Dontletsweetfoolya
|3F
|6f (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Willa On the Move S.
|94
|Sir Anthony
|5R
|2m (fm)
|GP 12/26
|H. Allen Jerkens S.
|104
|Mucho Unusual
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 12/27
|Robert J. Frankel S.
|91
|Shackqueenking
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Howard County S.
|87
|Street Lute
|2F
|7f (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Gin Talking S.
|87
|Miss Leslie
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Anne Arundel County S.
|84
|No Cents
|2C
|7f (ft)
|LRL 12/26
|Heft S.
|84
|Charlatan
|3C
|7f (ft)
|SA 12/26
|RUNHAPPY Malibu S.
|105
|Fair Maiden
|3F
|7f (ft)
|SA 12/26
|La Brea S.
|96
|Smooth Like Strait
|3C
|1m (fm)
|SA 12/26
|Mathis Brothers Mile S.
|95
|Duopoly
|3F
|1 1/4m (fm)
|SA 12/26
|American Oaks
|93
|Vigilantes Way
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 12/26
|Tropical Park Oaks
|91
|Colonel Liam
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 12/26
|Tropical Park Derby
|90
|Nasty
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SA 12/26
|Lady of Shamrock S.
|90
|Pass the Plate
|3F
|a1m (gd)
|FG 12/26
|Pago Hop S.
|87
|Pixelate
|3C
|a1m (gd)
|FG 12/26
|Woodchopper S.
|87
