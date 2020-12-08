Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 8

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling
|
| 16
|
| 10
|
| 63%
|Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey
|
| 16
|
| 10
|
| 63%
|Brittany Russell/Sheldon Russell
|
| 30
|
| 15
|
| 50%
|Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Karl Broberg/Timothy Thornton
|
| 33
|
| 15
|
| 45%
|Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Thomas M. Amoss/Jermaine V. Bridgmohan
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Michael J. Maker/Florent Geroux
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 38
|
| 15
|
| 39%
|Jorge Delgado/Emisael Jaramillo
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Jonathan E. Sheppard/Gerard Galligan
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Eric R. Reed/Isaias Ayala
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Kelsey Danner/Angel S. Arroyo
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh
|
| 26
|
| 9
|
| 35%
|Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington
|
| 32
|
| 11
|
| 34%
|Eddie Clouston/Guillermo Rodriguez
|
| 45
|
| 15
|
| 33%
|Scott Becker/Victor Santiago
|
| 27
|
| 9
|
| 33%
|Anthony Farrior/Sheldon Russell
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Adrian Flores
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Gerald S. Bennett/Roberto Alvarado, Jr.
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Guillermo Rodriguez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Michele Boyce/Edgar Perez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|John C. Servis/Frankie Pennington
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Bennie L. Woolley, Jr./Enrique Portillo Gomez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
