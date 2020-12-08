December 8, 2020

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 8

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling 16 10 63%
Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey 16 10 63%
Brittany Russell/Sheldon Russell 30 15 50%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron 17 8 47%
Karl Broberg/Timothy Thornton 33 15 45%
Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa 22 10 45%
Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo 19 8 42%
Thomas M. Amoss/Jermaine V. Bridgmohan 15 6 40%
Michael J. Maker/Florent Geroux 15 6 40%
Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez 38 15 39%
Jorge Delgado/Emisael Jaramillo 18 7 39%
Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez 24 9 38%
Jonathan E. Sheppard/Gerard Galligan 16 6 38%
Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta 19 7 37%
Eric R. Reed/Isaias Ayala 22 8 36%
Kelsey Danner/Angel S. Arroyo 17 6 35%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 23 8 35%
Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh 26 9 35%
Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington 32 11 34%
Eddie Clouston/Guillermo Rodriguez 45 15 33%
Scott Becker/Victor Santiago 27 9 33%
Anthony Farrior/Sheldon Russell 18 6 33%
Juan Pablo Silva/Adrian Flores 18 6 33%
Gerald S. Bennett/Roberto Alvarado, Jr. 15 5 33%
Jay P. Bernardini/Guillermo Rodriguez 15 5 33%
Michele Boyce/Edgar Perez 15 5 33%
John C. Servis/Frankie Pennington 15 5 33%
Bennie L. Woolley, Jr./Enrique Portillo Gomez 15 5 33%

