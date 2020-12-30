Eagle Orb, Hold the Salsa among five in Jerome

New York-bred stakes winners Eagle Orb and Hold the Salsa will look to join the Kentucky Derby trail when they face open rivals in Friday’s $150,000 Jerome S. at Aqueduct. Five newly-turned 3-year-olds will contest the one-turn mile race, and the qualifier offers points on a 10-4-2-1 scale as part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Jerome Stakes — Race 8 (3:50 p.m. ET)

Hold the Salsa exits a rallying neck score in Great White Way division of the New York Stallion Series S. on Dec. 6. The Hold Me Back colt also captured the restricted Bertram Bongard S. three starts previously. Romero Maragh will ride for Richard Lugovich.

Eagle Orb exits a convincing tally in the Nov. 14 Notebook S. for state-breds at 6 furlongs. The front-running son of Orb also finished second in the Sleepy Hollow S. two back for Rudy Rodriguez. Manny Franco has the call.

Swill merits serious respect for Brad Cox following a fourth in his stakes debut, the Nov. 28 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill Downs. The Munnings colt posted a sharp three-length maiden win at Churchill two back, and Swill figures to be prominent from the start with Kendrick Carmouche.

Capo Kane invades from Parx after rolling to a 4 1/2-length maiden win in his second outing. The Harold Wyner-trained Street Sense colt registered a solid 85 Brisnet Speed rating, and he adds the services of Dylan Davis. Original, a two-length maiden scorer on Aqueduct’s turf most recently, will switch back to the main track for John Terranova. Jose Lezcano will guide.