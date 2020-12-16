Elite racehorse, sire Awesome Again dies at 26

An era came to an end on Dec. 15 when top-class racehorse and elite sire Awesome Again died at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Kentucky. The aging stallion was 26 years old.

A son of Deputy Minister bred in Canada by Frank Stronach of Stronach Stables, Awesome Again only raced once in his native country, dominating the 1997 Queen’s Plate S. during a productive 3-year-old campaign. The following year, Awesome Again went 6-for-6 under the care of trainer Pat Byrne, scoring five graded stakes victories highlighted by successes in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) and Whitney H. (G1).

In the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Awesome Again showed tenacity to rally and defeat one of the strongest fields ever assembled for North America’s richest race. Among his beaten rivals were 1998 Horse of the Year Skip Away, four-time European Group 1 winner Swain, and American classic winners Silver Charm, Victory Gallop, and Touch Gold. For Awesome Again, the victory produced a career-best 111 Brisnet Speed rating.

RIP Awesome Again. Awesome, indeed – we couldn’t have said it any better. 😢 https://t.co/xzJZ1tuuhi pic.twitter.com/AxrxdLEVRd — Brisnet.com (@Brisnet) December 16, 2020

Although Awesome Again retired to stud with a decorated resume—12 starts, nine wins, earnings of $4,374,590—he was arguably even more successful as a stallion. Known as a source of stamina, Awesome Again made headlines as the sire of Breeders’ Cup winners Wilko (2004 Juvenile), Round Pond (2006 Distaff), Ginger Punch (2007 Distaff), and Ghostzapper (2004 Classic). The latter, widely regarded as one of the most brilliant runners to ever set foot on a racetrack, is emulating his sire with a productive stud career of his own.

Awesome Again continued to sire high-class runners throughout the 2010s, including 2013 Preakness (G1) winner Oxbow, 2012 Belmont Stakes (G1) runner-up Paynter, and eight-time Grade 1 winner Game On Dude. All told, his progeny have earned more than $97 million, the vast majority accumulated by his 69 black-type stakes winners, 39 graded stakes winners, and 14 Grade 1 winners.

Awesome Again was pensioned from stud duty in 2019 and moved to Old Friends earlier this year.

“Awesome Again made a searing, lasting impression on his many fans,” said Old Friends founder and president Michael Blowen in a tweet from the farm. “Awesome, indeed.”