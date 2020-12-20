Maxfield powers home in Tenacious off lengthy layoff

The talented but unlucky Maxfield looked as good as ever with a solid comeback performance in Saturday’s $75,000 Tenacious Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Last seen winning the Matt Winn (G3) in late May, which followed another injury-induced break that followed an impressive tally in the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) last October, the Godolphin homebred showed more speed than usual rating in second behind Cool Bobby. He took on that rival approaching the stretch, seized command and looked strong in winning by 2 1/2 lengths.

The long layoff proves no problem for #Maxfield, who flies home in the @godolphin blue to win the Tenacious Stakes at @fairgroundsnola with @flothejock up for @brenpwalsh. pic.twitter.com/Sqhr7W1lGZ — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) December 20, 2020

Ridden for the first time by Florent Geroux, the Brendan Walsh trainee covered 1 1/16 miles over a fast track in 1:43.35 and paid $3. Second choice Sonneman rallied for second, while 19-1 chance Dinar ran third.

Undefeated from four starts, Maxfield has now earned $489,262. He’s a Kentucky-bred son of Street Sense and the Bernardini mare Velvety, who is a half-sister to multiple Grade 1 winner Sky Mesa and the multiple Grade 3-winning producer Golden Velvet.

In other Santa Super Saturday action:

Blushing K. D. Stakes

The German-bred filly Dalika closed out her 4-year-old campaign with her second career stakes win, wiring nine rivals in the $75,000 Blushing K. D. Stakes under Miguel Mena.

Fourth in a tough renewal of the First Lady (G1) last out after a course record-setting victory in the One Dreamer S. at Kentucky Downs, Dalika enjoyed the class drop here with a 2 1/4-length triumph over longshot Curlin’s Journey. Secret Message, the 17-10 favorite, won a photo for third.

Owned by Bal Mar Equine and trained by Al Stall Jr., the Grade 2-placed daughter of Pastorius paid $7.20. She covered 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:42.68.

Buddy Diliberto Memorial

Logical Myth, who was making only his second ever stakes appearance and first since early 2019, won in a blanket finish between rivals in the $75,000 Buddy Diliberto Memorial for trainer Joe Sharp and jockey Adam Beschizza.

Claimed for $40,000 in May and entering with three wins in four prior starts over the Fair Grounds turf, Logical Myth raced in third to the final furlong before edging Cross Border by a head. Longshot Argentello was a neck behind in third, and it was the same margin back to Sailing Solo.

Owned by JPS Racing, Logical Myth paid $21.40 after completing 1 1/16 miles on the turf in 1:41.58.

Letellier Memorial

Trainer Steve Asmussen registered his 100th career stakes win at Fair Grounds when Joy’s Rocket repelled a challenge from Mariah’s Princess in the stretch and posted a 1 1/2-length decision in the $75,000 Letellier Memorial for 2-year-old fillies.

Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr. for owners Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, Joy’s Rocket paid $3.60 after completing 6 furlongs in 1:10.17

This was the fourth win in six starts for the daughter of Anthony’s Cross, who previously captured the Songbird S. at Keeneland on Breeders’ Cup weekend.

Sugar Bowl Stakes

Quick Tempo blasted from the gate, built up a sizeable advantage, and held well to win the $75,000 Sugar Bowl Stakes for 2-year-olds by 1 3/4 lengths over Gagetown.

Owned by Michael Faber’s Dare to Dream Stable and trained by Christopher Davis, Quick Tempo was ridden by Adam Beschizza and covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.12. The odds-on favorite, he returned $3.60.

The Sugar Bowl was the third win in five starts for the son of the recently-deceased Tapizar. Quick Tempo had previously placed second in the Nyquist S. at Keeneland on Breeders’ Cup weekend.

Richard R. Scherer Memorial

Archidust gave Steve Asmussen his second stakes win on the card when rallying to defeat the dueling pair of Just Might and Hollis in the $75,000 Richard R. Scherer Memorial, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint, by one length.

Also ridden by Santana and owned by Crawford Farms Racing, Archidust returned $10.40 after completing the distance in 1:02.71.

A 4-year-old son of Verrazano, Archidust is a now a six-time stakes winner, with previous added-money triumphs occurring at Saratoga, Monmouth Park, and the Ocala Training Center.