North American Allowance Results Dec. 13

|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-13.
|1—
|UJJAYI, f, 4, Smarty Jones–Ocean Road, by War Front. O-T L Wise, B-TL Wise (PA), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $46,200.
|6—
|Jennemily, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-R Townsend Sparks, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $16,800.
|5—
|Daphne Moon, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Crozat, by Street Sense. ($182,000 ’18 KEESEP; $525,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Nick Bentley (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|LRC, 5TH, ALW, $56,990, 3YO/UP, 5F, 12-12.
|5—
|MR VARGAS, g, 6, Midshipman–Play It Back, by Put It Back. O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Jessica Pyfer, $33,000.
|7—
|Manhattan Up, g, 4, Street Boss–In the Frame, by Service Stripe. ($52,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gust, Charles and Warren, John P, B-Kathleen McIsaac (KY), $11,000.
|1—
|Sparky Ville, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Lorelei K, by Storm Cat. O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: :56 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $53,508, 2YO, 1M, 12-13.
|6—
|HELLO HOT ROD, c, 2, Mosler–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-BTR Racing, Inc and Dark Horse Racing LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), T-Brittany Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $31,122.
|5—
|Shackqueenking, c, 2, Shackleford–Jurys Out, by Lawyer Ron. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), $8,820.
|3—
|Royal Number, c, 2, Palace Malice–Hartigan, by Include. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|LRC, 7TH, AOC, $53,380, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-12.
|2—
|CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Timezone, by Pulpit. ($82,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael Rosenmayer, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $28,800.
|8—
|Miss Megan, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Miss Cassia (GB), by Compton Place (GB). O-Goldgo Racing LLC, B-GoldGo Racing LLC (CA), $12,480.
|5—
|Lucky Peridot, f, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Rare Elegance, by Forestry. ($40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Wire to Wire Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), $5,760.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|LRC, 8TH, AOC, $50,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-13.
|3—
|LOUD LOUD MUSIC, f, 3, Tizbud–Your Cheatin Heart, by Bernstein. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Abel Cedillo, $28,800.
|10—
|Cheap Cheap Cheap, f, 3, Square Eddie–Once Upon A Grace (IRE), by Spinning World. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $9,600.
|9—
|Habobanero, f, 3, Coach Bob–Pahiatua, by Tribal Rule. O-Beam, Mark, Gerstel, Tom, Gonzalez, Reina E, Gordon, Tom, Kitchen, Jeff, Lopez, Patricia and Viramontes, Jorge E, B-Jeff Kitchen & et al (CA), $5,760.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $48,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-13.
|3—
|BLACKBERRY WINE, c, 3, Oxbow–Classicism, by A.P. Indy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Adam Beschizza, $28,800.
|8—
|Totally Jimbo, g, 3, Empire Maker–Totally Tucker, by Elusive Quality. ($15,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Pressley, Michael and Jackson, Steed, B-Empire Maker Syndicate & Mike Pressley (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Job Security, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Serenading, by A.P. Indy. ($700,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $45,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 12-13.
|5—
|LENZI’S LUCKY LADY, f, 3, With Distinction–Blue Eyed Sweetie, by West Acre. O-David A Bernsen LLC and Lambert, Jeffrey, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $29,500.
|6—
|Lagertha (CHI), f, 4, Scat Daddy–Pat (CHI), by Indy Vidual. O-Super Super Stable, B-Haras Matriarca (CHI), $8,610.
|4—
|Spun Glass, f, 3, Hard Spun–Allwewantforxmas, by Songandaprayer. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Larry Johnson (MD), $4,510.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 12-13.
|2—
|LUVIN BULLIES, m, 8, Flashy Bull–Little Luvins, by Not for Love. ($17,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Jeff Larson, B-Equus Farm (KY), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $26,400.
|5—
|Sterling Miss, m, 5, Mutadda–Sterling Madame, by Unbridled Energy. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $8,800.
|6—
|Whimsical Muse, f, 4, Oxbow–Ireland, by Afleet Alex. ($65,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $43,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-13.
|1—
|FROSTED GRACE, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Katherine Ritvo, J-Luca Panici, $24,600.
|6—
|With Verve, g, 3, Kantharos–With Elan, by Offlee Wild. O-Eric J Wirth, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), $10,420.
|4—
|Cajun Brother, g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Bella Capri Z, by Strong Hope. O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), $5,210.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 4TH, AOC, $38,250, 2YO, 6F, 12-12.
|2—
|EUROCHIPPYGOLFER, c, 2, Euroears–Lounge Lady, by Cuvee. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Danny R Caldwell (OK), T-Federico Villafranco, J-Roberto Morales, $22,074.
|1—
|Tap the Dot, g, 2, Moro Tap–Dot Product, by Langfuhr. ($5,700 ’19 HERNOV). O-Asmussenequinecom and Riley, Martin, B-Jinger Clemmer (OK), $8,458.
|4—
|Yankee Indian, g, 2, Mr. Nightlinger–Dynamic Delux, by Yankee Victor. ($5,500 ’19 HERNOV). O-Harsche, David R and Harsche, Debra, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $4,941.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $37,949, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|10—
|VISITANT, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Peppermint Lounge, by Distorted Humor. O-Williamson Racing LLC, B-Williamson Racing, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $22,800.
|12—
|Super Sol, h, 5, Awesome Again–Kiss the Lady, by Quiet American. ($400,000 ’16 FTSAUG; $30,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Nathan Sea, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY), $7,600.
|11—
|Cernan, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Gold Dust Woman, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Russell, Jerome and Russell, Kristina, B-Dr Oscar Benavides & Spendthrift Stallions LLC (KY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $36,105, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-12.
|1—
|LUNA FORTIS, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Alec’s Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $24,000.
|8—
|Kynance (IRE), m, 5, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–Janoubi (GB), by Dansili (GB). ($27,157 ’17 TATGNS; $7,832 ’19 TATFEB). O-Small Town Paddock, B-Asterra Holdings Ltd. (IRE), $4,200.
|5—
|Frond, f, 4, Yes It’s True–Flounce, by More Than Ready. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $34,694, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-12.
|6—
|ALTERNATIVE SLEW, f, 4, Alternation–Imadancingslew, by Evansville Slew. O-Walter M Jones, B-Walter M Jones (OK), T-Randy Oberlander, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $22,392.
|1—
|Texas Rain, f, 3, Holiday Promise–Bluegrass Miss, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Simonovich, Melvin and Simonovich, Mark, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY), $6,066.
|2—
|Breeze Rider, f, 3, Paynter–Dancing Raven, by Tomahawk. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $52,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Clark O Brewster, B-Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY), $3,336.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|2—
|FINAL SAY, g, 4, Violence–Holy Princess, by Holy Bull. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP; $470,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-James C Wolf, B-Nancy L Terhune & Ernest C Frohboese (WV), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,325.
|7—
|Brother Corbin, g, 5, Brother Derek–Scintilla, by You and I. O-Tim Groves, B-Tim Groves (WV), $5,775.
|6—
|Charitable Spenny, g, 4, Charitable Man–Treylucey, by Wekiva Springs. O-T W Stables LLC, B-Floyd A Taylor (WV), $2,888.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $17,444, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-13.
|2—
|TIZ THIRSTY, f, 2, Stay Thirsty–Tiz the Day, by Tiznow. O-Woolsey, E Ervine and Kinder, Ralph, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), T-Ben Delong, J-Andrew R. Ramgeet, $10,324.
|1—
|Scaterra, f, 2, Verrazano–Con Gee, by Congaree. ($3,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Biddinger, Tritain, B-Mr & Mrs Robert S West Jr (KY), $3,560.
|7—
|Vive El Momento, f, 2, Carpe Diem–Up the Street, by Street Cry (IRE). ($7,500 ’18 KEENOV). O-JCG Racing Stables Corp, B-Stripes Stables LLC & Charles Hynes (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $17,266, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-13.
|7—
|JACKZILLA, g, 4, Machen–B J’s Estercita, by Yonaguska. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Yuri Yaranga, $10,324.
|6—
|Lil Mr Matt, g, 3, Real Estate–Questera, by Yes It’s True. O-Timothy M Collins, B-Tim Collins (WV), $3,560.
|2 (DH) —
|Mr. Snap, g, 3, That’s Rich–Ginger Snap, by Discreet Cat. O-Toschia Spriggs, B-Lloyd Scott (WV), $1,335.
|5 (DH) —
|Lord of the Ladies, g, 7, Ballado’s Gold–Ren’s Ruby, by Randy Regent. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), $1,335.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
