North American Allowance Results Dec. 13

LRL, 7TH, AOC, $53,508, 2YO, 1M, 12-13.

6—

HELLO HOT ROD, c, 2, Mosler–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-BTR Racing, Inc and Dark Horse Racing LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), T-Brittany Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $31,122.

5—

Shackqueenking, c, 2, Shackleford–Jurys Out, by Lawyer Ron. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), $8,820.

3—

Royal Number, c, 2, Palace Malice–Hartigan, by Include. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $6,006.