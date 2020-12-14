North American Allowance Results Dec. 14

|DED, 8TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 12-14.
|8—
|THE COMPLETE COURT, f, 3, Ruler’s Court–Little Pinkie, by Stephen Got Even. ($700 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Natalie Singh, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), T-Joseph Kanhai, J-Rohan R. Singh, $21,600.
|1—
|Condesa’s Handmaid, f, 4, Speed Limit–Condesa El Prado, by El Prado (IRE). O-Brandy M Balthazar, B-William Neal Williamson Jr (LA), $7,200.
|3—
|She Wants Half, f, 3, Half Ours–Madam Bling, by War Chant. ($17,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Four Star Racing, B-Gill Frederick & Ken Cormier (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, AOC, $31,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-14.
|2—
|HERE COMES JIGS, f, 4, A Giant Valentine–Jiggle, by Strategic Mission. O-Brinley Enterprises LLC, B-Michael L Rone (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Sonny Leon, $18,720.
|6—
|Windy Lu Who, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $6,240.
|4—
|Rollin All the Way, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Flight Eleven, by Midas Eyes. O-Cynthia Powers, B-Sherri Williams (OH), $3,120.
|Winning Time: 1:14 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-14.
|5—
|POWER BANKER, f, 4, Power Broker–Boffo, by Banker’s Gold. O-William D Pickerrell, B-Dr Robert Maro (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Jose A. Bracho, $17,400.
|3—
|Kist, f, 3, Overanalyze–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $5,800.
|6—
|Aiken Apple, f, 3, Aikenite–Apple of My Eye, by Indygo Shiner. O-Holly Delaney, B-W John Bourke (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: :00 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-14.
|7—
|FRANCO, g, 6, Talent Search–Julep Tulip, by Flower Alley. ($1,500 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Bryan Porter, B-J C Davis Farm Inc (KY), T-Mary L. Hurley, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $15,000.
|6—
|Mo Dont No, g, 7, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC and Jerry Laria, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), $7,000.
|4—
|Flatter Me Please, c, 3, Flatter–Please Be Discreet, by Discreet Cat. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $65,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $2,500.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
