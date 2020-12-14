North American Allowance Results Dec. 14

MVR, 2ND, AOC, $31,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-14.

HERE COMES JIGS, f, 4, A Giant Valentine–Jiggle, by Strategic Mission. O-Brinley Enterprises LLC, B-Michael L Rone (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Sonny Leon, $18,720.

Windy Lu Who, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $6,240.

Rollin All the Way, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Flight Eleven, by Midas Eyes. O-Cynthia Powers, B-Sherri Williams (OH), $3,120.