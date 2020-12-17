North American Allowance Results Dec. 17

FG, 8TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 12-17.

1—

ALFONS WALDE (IRE), c, 4, Intikhab–Bobbie Soxer (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-Inchy Bridge Stables, LLC, Martin, Josh and Tesuque River Racing, B-Windflower Overseas Holdings Inc (IRE), T-Conor Murphy, J-James Graham, $25,800.

4—

Attorney Tim, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $8,600.

13—

Toma Todo, c, 3, English Channel–Henna, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($11,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC, B-B P Walden Jr (KY), $4,730.