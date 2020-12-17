North American Allowance Results Dec. 17

|FG, 7TH, AOC, $48,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-17.
|3—
|O SERAPHINA, f, 3, Congrats–Deherewego, by Dehere. ($60,000 ’17 KEENOV; $180,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dilworth, Scott and Dilworth, Evan, B-Carolin Von Rosenberg & Mike Yovankin (FL), T-Joe Sharp, J-Gabriel Saez, $28,800.
|6—
|Sweet Blindness, f, 4, Central Banker–Sleek, by Bernardini. ($10,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $41,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Andrews T and S Racing, B-Hidden Lake Farm (NY), $9,600.
|1—
|Aimara, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Coya, by Deputy Minister. O-Merriebelle Stable LLC and I C Racing LLC, B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 12-17.
|1—
|ALFONS WALDE (IRE), c, 4, Intikhab–Bobbie Soxer (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-Inchy Bridge Stables, LLC, Martin, Josh and Tesuque River Racing, B-Windflower Overseas Holdings Inc (IRE), T-Conor Murphy, J-James Graham, $25,800.
|4—
|Attorney Tim, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $8,600.
|13—
|Toma Todo, c, 3, English Channel–Henna, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($11,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC, B-B P Walden Jr (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (gd)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-17.
|6—
|PRINCESS BETTY, f, 3, Khozan–Henny Betty, by Henny Hughes. O-Rancho Alegre, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung &Eugene P Cahalan (FL), T-Ruben Gracida, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $24,000.
|3—
|Dizzy, f, 4, Curlin–Justmissedthetrain (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $8,400.
|4—
|Tiz Enough, f, 4, He’s Had Enough–Tiz Four, by Tiznow. ($24,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Vernon J Allinson, B-Addison Clare Silva Jr (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply