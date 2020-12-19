North American Allowance Results Dec. 19

LRC, 8TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-18.

1—

SINGLE ME OUT, g, 5, Golden Balls (IRE)–Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. O-Huston Racing Stable, B-DP Racing, LLC (CA), T-Gary Stute, J-Geovanni Franco, $28,800.

2—

I Will Not, c, 3, Square Eddie–Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $9,600.

4—

Rinse and Repeat, h, 6, Square Eddie–Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. O-Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $5,760.