North American Allowance Results Dec. 19

|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-19.
|2—
|MI TRES POR CIENTO (CHI), g, 5, Ocean Terrace–Apunta Alto (CHI), by Dynamix. O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Haras Melipilla (CHI), T-Mertkan Kantarmaci, J-Benjamin Hernandez, $46,200.
|1—
|Chateau, g, 5, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $16,800.
|3—
|Cost Basis, c, 3, Into Mischief–Princess Kate, by Orientate. ($220,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-David Meche, Tonya Jergens, Mark Toothaker & Perry Judice (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 4TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-19.
|2—
|FOREVER CHANGED, f, 4, Flashback–Elle Tish Slew, by Eltish. O-Happy Face Racing Stable, B-Seth Gregory & Robert Barney (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Eric Cancel, $40,700.
|5—
|Miss Jimmy, f, 4, Colonel John–Smart Eyes, by Midas Eyes. O-McDonough, Ann and Least, Laurel A, B-Laurel Least & Gabriel McDonough (NY), $14,800.
|7—
|Awesome Debate, f, 4, Honorable Dillon–Healthy Debate, by Freud. O-Charlton Baker, B-Charlton Baker (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:20 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-19.
|10—
|RUVIES IN TIME, f, 4, The Factor–Hollywood Redhead, by Tapit. ($95,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Clear Stars Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Mashnee Stables LLC & Steve Schuster (NY), T-Richard E. Schosberg, J-Charlie Marquez, $39,600.
|9—
|Bankers Daughter, f, 3, Central Banker–Lazeka, by Belong to Me. O-High Over Stables, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC & High Over Stables (NY), $14,400.
|2—
|Steal My Heart, f, 3, Big Brown–Reine des Coeurs, by Lion Heart. O-Windborne Farm, B-Bonita Ann Alpander (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $61,965, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-19.
|2—
|STROLL SMOKIN, g, 5, Stroll–Glackety, by Smoke Glacken. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Lucky 7 Stables, B-Barak Farm (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $33,345.
|5—
|Karan’s Notion, g, 3, Great Notion–Susan Karan, by Waquoit. O-Nancy B Heil, B-Nancy B Heil (MD), $12,285.
|3—
|Carey Times, g, 3, Overanalyze–Big Patti, by Housebuster. O-Hickory Ridge Farm LLC, B-Hickory Ridge Farm (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 12-19.
|3—
|SILVER N LAI, g, 4, Liaison–Silver Hustler, by Political Force. O-Endeavor Farm, Aubrey, Frank, O’Brien, Steve, Duncliffe, Neil and Warnock, Frank, B-Silver Hustler Partners (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Florent Geroux, $30,000.
|6—
|Two Emmys, g, 4, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Merlin’s Song, g, 4, Magician (IRE)–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|FG, 2ND, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-19.
|7—
|MY WISE CAT, h, 5, Flashy Wise Cat–Finest Smile, by Finest Hour. ($1,700 2017 ESLTYO). O-Terry G Owens, B-Lee Young Farm (LA), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $30,000.
|4—
|Bootsie’s Galaxy, g, 4, Greeley’s Galaxy–Ide Better Run, by Ide. O-Lorlow Stables LLC, B-Lorlow Stables, LLC (LA), $10,000.
|10—
|Hooray Austin, g, 4, Half Ours–Tensas Flatt, by Flatter. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Lees Young Farm (LA), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|LRC, 8TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-18.
|1—
|SINGLE ME OUT, g, 5, Golden Balls (IRE)–Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. O-Huston Racing Stable, B-DP Racing, LLC (CA), T-Gary Stute, J-Geovanni Franco, $28,800.
|2—
|I Will Not, c, 3, Square Eddie–Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $9,600.
|4—
|Rinse and Repeat, h, 6, Square Eddie–Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. O-Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $5,760.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 1ST, ALW, $48,500, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 12-19.
|4—
|PROXY, c, 2, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Angel Suarez, $30,000.
|5—
|Good First, c, 2, Carpe Diem–Abraqat, by Smart Strike. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-KRA Stud Farm, B-E H Beau Lane, Gail McMichael Lane, J B Lane Orem & Michael Ore (KY), $10,000.
|2—
|Hendrick, c, 2, Street Sense–Sweet Sonnet, by Seeking the Gold. ($50,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $44,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-19.
|5—
|SONAR, f, 3, Brethren–Silent Sighs, by Benchmark. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), T-Juan Alvarado, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $28,900.
|3—
|Addilyn, f, 3, Palace Malice–Moon Philly, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Briannjenn Racing LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $8,800.
|1—
|Hallawallah, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Maryfield, by Elusive Quality. ($200,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Al Rashid Stables, LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $43,100, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 12-19.
|1—
|GREYES CREEK, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–American Lady, by Stormy Atlantic. ($850,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $24,600.
|5—
|Clear Destination, g, 3, Seek Again–Fantastic Voyage, by Congrats. ($24,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Seek Again Syndicate & Cedar Gate Farm LLC (FL), $9,600.
|3—
|Scraps, c, 4, Brethren–Romin Robin, by Pure Precision. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)
|LRL, 6TH, ALW, $41,650, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-19.
|10—
|ODDS ON, g, 5, Despite the Odds–Baltic Lady, by Polish Miner. O-Haines Brothers Stable, B-Country Roads Ltd (MD), T-Timothy E. Salzman, J-Jonathan Joyce, $19,950.
|8—
|Redeem Eddie, g, 3, Redeemed–She’s Achance, by American Chance. ($60,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Besecker, Joseph E and Imaginary Stables, B-Joan Everett & W Dale Everett (MD), $7,350.
|4—
|Whiskey and You, c, 3, Friesan Fire–Tizling, by Tiznow. O-Terry H Overmier, B-Winding Creek Farm (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|TP, 5TH, AOC, $36,884, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-18.
|4—
|FRENCH EMPIRE, m, 5, Street Sense–Aquitaine, by Empire Maker. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Ramona S Bass, LLC (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $22,800.
|6—
|Its Cold in Dehere, f, 4, Ice Box–Suee’s Here, by Dehere. O-Newman, Roger H and Morey, William E, B-Dr T A Morrison (KY), $7,600.
|11—
|Sugarsugarsugar, m, 6, Archarcharch–Cherokee Caucus, by Cherokee Run. ($20,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Andrew Knapczyk, B-Nolan Creek Farm, Sergio De Sousa & Karen Wolfsdorf (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $35,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-18.
|6—
|PICO D’ORO, c, 2, Curlin–Michelle d’Oro, by Bernardini. ($255,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Sandin Syndicate Stable, LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC & Southern Equestrian Stables, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Albin Jimenez, $21,000.
|2—
|Medicine Tail, c, 2, Kantharos–Leh She Run, by Pulpit. ($230,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-PTK, LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $7,000.
|10—
|Imperial King, g, 2, Gemologist–Holy Reina, by Macho Uno. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 6TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-18.
|1—
|HEADLAND, f, 4, Paynter–Miss Sheltowee, by Najran. ($17,000 ’16 KEENOV; $25,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Sheltowee Farm & Winstar Farm LLC (KY), T-Steve Hobby, J-David Cabrera, $20,400.
|5—
|Mt. Brave, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Wild Gams, by Forest Wildcat. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC and Leidel, Peter, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $6,800.
|3—
|Girls a Bullet, f, 4, Revolutionary–Optimistic Bullet (BRZ), by Dancer Man (BRZ). ($6,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Troy Cartmill, B-Nikolaus Bock & Charles Carey (KY), $3,740.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 12-18.
|2—
|SOCIAL CHIC, g, 2, Upstart–Tres Chic, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,980.
|3—
|Uncle Funky, g, 2, First Samurai–Julie B, by Eastover Court. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC and Dunloe Ventures LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $5,800.
|1—
|Juba Did It, g, 2, Juba–Landon Did It, by Personal First. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Petty (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (gd)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-19.
|11—
|WHO DAT MO, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($15,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Khadeem Galloway, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), T-Thomas E. Jones, Sr., J-Sonny Leon, $17,110.
|3—
|Tancahua, g, 5, Tale of Ekati–Brigitta, by Lake William. O-Jack Cannon, B-Roger Braugh Jr (OH), $5,800.
|10—
|Kandy Charge, g, 6, Nicanor–Francily, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Strike Plate LLC, B-Kevin Keith Chumney (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 12-18.
|1—
|FREEDOM IS RINGING, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Longwalk Freedom, by Johannesburg. O-Jeannie Pantazes, B-Cynthia Elizabeth O’Bannon (WV), T-Rhea M. Pennella, J-Luis A. Batista, $16,650.
|6—
|Castle Five, g, 5, Windsor Castle–High Five Gal, by High Brite. O-T D C B E Stable and Huber, John, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $5,550.
|3—
|You Go Boy, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($1,200 ’15 KEESEP). O-Gumpster Stable LLC and Contreras Stable Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), $2,775.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (gd)
